Lar Corbett says GAA players could return 'refreshed' after break in play

The two-time All-Ireland winner knows some of his former colleagues could benefit from the time off

Former Tipperary hurler Lar Corbett says some players could return refreshed after the break in play.

With intercounty action on pause for the time-being, players are forced into the waiting game for matches to return.



And while it comes as a source of frustration for all concerned, a break in play does offer an opportunity to some.

Reigning All-Ireland champions Tipperary have a number of players on the long-term injury list; Patrick 'Bonner' Maher, Michael Cahill and Billy McCarthy among them. Meanwhile, the Borris-Ileigh contingent had been on a long road before the break.

"A guy who was hurling all year was Brendan Maher - won an All-Ireland, went on with his club, played the All-Ireland club final and they were looking for him to come back in straight away," Corbett told Sky Sports.

"He was going all year. I think this break, these few months would do him the world of good. He's a player who would be more refreshed towards the end of 2020."

Maher played throughout the winter with his club, with virtually no break after helping Tipp to lift the Liam MacCarthy Cup

The 2010 Hurler of the Year feels that the players will be hungrier than ever when the action does return.

"We've a good manager," he said. "Liam Sheedy can manage the guys. There'll be a bit more hunger with the Tipp guys, with the break they're having. They could say to themselves 'I miss this more than I thought'."

And he does empathise with players in the latter stages of their careers who might be set to miss a season. Playing behind closed doors could be a favourable option if it is safe to do so.

Up to this point, the GAA have reiterated that there is 'a lack of appetite' for such a move.

"I suppose when you're a player, you want to play at all costs," Corbett noted. "If there was no other solution, only that, and you were guaranteed to play games, you'd have no choice only to take it (games behind closed doors).

"Guys who are 29, 30, 31 who are coming near the end of their career, they're going to take it. They know these years are running out. Just because the GAA have pressed pause, the date on your passport is still [the same]. People judge you by, 'oh he only has another year left'.

"That's the way the GAA seems to work. They ask your age first, and then they tell you how long you have left. So the time is running out, and you're going to play if that's the only option."