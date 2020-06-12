Cork GAA chairperson Tracey Kennedy confirms Confederate flag is banned

Cork GAA chairperson Tracey Kennedy has confirmed the Confederate flag is banned from their grounds.

The flag has been seen at games involving the Leesiders down through the years, amid a host of various red-and-white flags. In recent season, however, it has become less frequent.

In light of NASCAR's statement earlier this week banning such flags, Kennedy moved to clarify the Rebel County's position, doubling down on the stance laid out by her predecessor Ger Lane.

"As far as I'm concerned, the Confederate flag is banned," she told The Irish Times.

"Ger's statement in 2017 was very clear when he asked our supporters not to bring the flag to our grounds, not to use the flag, so as far as I'm concerned, it is banned.

"I'm happy to make that position explicit and say it's banned from our grounds.

"It has no place in our grounds or in supporting Cork teams.

"We're a community association and every part of the community is welcome in the GAA."