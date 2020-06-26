Munster and Leinster Hurling Championship draws: Tipperary to open against Limerick or Clare

Tipperary are hoping to successfully defend the All-Ireland title for the first time since 1965

The draws for the 2020 Munster and Leinster Hurling Championships have been made, with reigning All-Ireland winners Tipperary opening their campaign against the winners of Limerick vs Clare.

Due to time constrictions, the provincial championships are reverting to knockout formats, instead of the round-robin structures which were implemented in 2018 and 2019.

The six teams who do not reach their provincial final will go into the qualifiers, from which two will emerge. The Munster and Leinster runners-up will enter the All-Ireland series at the quarter-final stage, while the two provincial champions will go straight to the All-Ireland semi-finals.

Munster Hurling Championship

Limerick will face Clare in the Munster Hurling Championship first round. Remarkably, it will also act as the National League final, after the springtime competition had not been concluded.

The winners will face Tipperary in the final four. Cork will face Waterford in the other semi-final.

2020 Munster Hurling Championship First round Limerick vs Clare Semi-finals Limerick/Clare vs Tipperary Cork vs Waterford

Limerick beat Tipperary in last year's Munster decider

Leinster Hurling Championship

In the eastern province, Dublin and Laois will face off in the first round, with the winner facing Kilkenny for a spot in the decider. Galway and Wexford will meet in the other semi-final.

Wexford are reigning champions

The Yellowbellies and Cats received byes into the semi-finals, by virtue of reaching last year's decider.

2020 Leinster Hurling Championship First round Laois vs Dublin Semi-finals Galway vs Wexford Dublin/Laois vs Kilkenny

Leinster Football Championship

Meanwhile, the 2020 Leinster Football Championship was clarified, with a semi-final draw added.

2020 Leinster Football Championship Semi-finals Wexford/Wicklow/Meath vs Carlow/Offaly/Kildare Longford/Louth/Laois vs Westmeath/Dublin

It was also confirmed earlier on Friday that the Leinster football final will double-up as the centenary commemoration of Bloody Sunday.