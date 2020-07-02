Brian Barry
GAA Editor @BrianGBarry
Limerick's Shane Dowling announces retirement from intercounty hurling
Dowling: "I fulfilled my dreams, which was above and beyond what I ever thought was possible"
Limerick's Shane Dowling has announced his retirement from intercounty hurling aged 27.
An All-Star in 2014, the Na Piarsaigh man enjoyed a stellar career in the green jersey, playing a crucial role in helping the Treaty win the Liam MacCarthy Cup in 2018 for the first time in 45 years.
The explosive forward thrived in the role as a 'super sub' during Limerick's summer odyssey two years ago, scoring goals off the bench against Cork and Galway in the All-Ireland semi-final and final respectively.
He made the decision on the back of a recurring knee injury, which he has had three surgeries on in as many years.
"As I close this chapter of my life, which is heart-breaking for me, I am going to try and look at the positives, and fortunately for me there are a lot of them," he said in a statement on Thursday morning.
"I fulfilled my dreams, which was above and beyond what I ever thought was possible.
"I have no doubt that my obsession with the game of hurling will continue in different capacities, in the months and years to come.
"If someone had told me that July of 2019 would be the last time that I would wear the green and white of Limerick, I would have said they were mad. But there you go, that's life, that's sport, so nail it every chance you get."
Tributes
Praise has been pouring in for the Treaty's record championship scorer.
"When a big moment was required Shane was a player you could depend on to produce a piece of magic. These moments of leadership are what separates the good player from the great player," read a statement on behalf of John Kiely and his management team.
"Shane is a tremendous example and inspiration to all young players who aspire to play for Limerick. He was always extremely generous with his time for our younger supporters and he was always a favourite of theirs.
"Shane has always worn the jersey with pride and distinction. His fantastic array of skills, coupled with incredible peripheral vision, nerves of steel, creativity and a killer instinct making Shane a forward to be feared."