Bamboo hurleys: The latest innovation in GAA?

Aonghus Clarke of Westmeath played with the bamboo stick throughout the 2020 National League

Hurling is traditionally known as 'the clash of the ash', but that might be set to change if the latest advancement in hurley-making catches on.

The distinctive wood used to make the sticks in the sport has always been favoured due to its weight and flexibility among other factors. In recent years, makers have trialled synthetic sticks, with certain degrees of popularity.

However, Clare-based Torpey Hurleys now believe they have made a revolutionary innovation in the trade, with a bamboo-based stick which they claim adds a far greater degree of consistency than is provided by ash.

The 'Bambú' stick was launched on Tuesday, with trials already having taken place during the 2020 National League.

"The new hurley will offer players a natural material with added performance benefits to that of the traditional ash hurley," they said.

The majority of sticks used come from ash wood

"Since the formation of the GAA in 1884, ash hurleys have been the favoured material of players up and down the country. Bambú seeks to change and enlighten players, mentors and coaches to new opportunities and possibilities. The Bambú hurley offers a genuine natural alternative to ash hurleys.

"Torpey created a vision to produce a hurley of the highest quality from a performance and sustainability perspective. The process began in 2014 whereby Seán and John Torpey set out to explore the possibility of alternative materials to ash. They undertook vast material research and built up contacts across the world. One such place which proved a major contributor to the project was Loughborough University in the UK.

"The prestigious sports university was the scientific and material testing site for Bambú. The research team completed rounds of testing on the product and qualified the strength, strike, and consistent qualities of Bambú."

It was already tested in 2020 by several intercounty players, including Westmeath's Aonghus Clarke and Clare's Tony Kelly.

"Players that have undertaken product testing have agreed with the scientific testing and the consistent strike is a major pleasing factor. Players also enjoyed the natural feel and stated they could not tell the difference between Bambú and ash hurleys," they continued.

"Bambú will see a new process for manufacturing the hurley...tailored in the traditional way to suit the needs of the modern player. Hurlers are known to be extremely conscious of the overall balance and weight of a hurley. The consistency in material and production will ensure players can achieve their desired balance and weight requirements every time."

The clash of the...bamboo?