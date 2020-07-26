Club hurling round-up: Borris-Ileigh held to draw, Kilmallock beat Na Piarsaigh

Borris-Ileigh were held by Toomevara

A round-up of the weekend's club hurling action, with county championships getting underway around the country.

Tipperary

2019/20 All-Ireland finalists Borris-Ileigh were held to a draw in their opener against Toomevara, as Brendan Maher and Co kicked off their bid to defend the Dan Breen Cup.

Thurles Sarsfields recorded a comeback 1-19 to 1-13 win over Kilruane McDonaghs. Premier stars Billy McCarthy and Michael Cahill made their returns for the 'Sars', after recovering from long-term injuries.

Elsewhere, Loughmore-Castleiney and Drom-Inch picked up victories, as Kiladangan vs JK Brackens finished level.

Former Tipp hurler Lar Corbett played a starring role for Thurles in their second-half comeback

Limerick

Kilmallock caused a significant shock on Friday night, defeating 2016 All-Ireland champions Na Piarsaigh 2-16 to 1-17, with Graeme Mulcahy putting in a man of the match performance.

Meanwhile, an Aaron Gillane-inspired Patrickswell overcame Adare 3-23 to 0-26, with the All-Star forward bagging a brace of goals.

Kilmallock manager Tony Considine chats with Treaty boss John Kiely after the match at the Gaelic Grounds

Clare

Reigning champions Sixmilebridge made a winning start, beating Éire Óg 0-17 to 0-12. 2016 Munster champions Ballyea overcame Crusheen by two points, 0-16 to 0-14.

Cratloe beat Kilmayley 3-15 to 2-11, while Feakle, Wolfe Tones and O'Callaghan's Mills all picked up opening wins.

Tony Kelly of Ballyea during the win over Crusheen

Galway

Tommy Larkins, Turloughmore and St Thomas' all came out on top in the west, as they beat Loughrea, Liam Mellows and Castlegar respectively.

St Thomas' are looking for a fifth title in nine years

Meanwhile, Joe and Jack Canning were both sent off for Portumna, who fell to Sarsfields 4-22 to 0-18.

Joe and Jack Canning were both dismissed

Wexford

John Meyler's St Martin's side made it two wins from two on Friday night, beating Cloughbawn 0-23 to 0-15, while Naomh Éanna edged Rapparees by a single point, 2-11 to 0-16.

Ferns St Aidan's recovered from their loss to Faythe Harriers by beating St Mogue's Fethard, 0-21 to 1-15. St Anne's overcame Glynn Barntown 2-17 to 1-19.

John Meyler's outfit backed up their win over Oulart

Waterford

Reigning champions Ballygunner started their defence with a comprehensive 2-22 to 0-9 win over Tallow. De La Salle overcame newly-promoted Ballysaggart, 2-22 to 1-12, while

Austin Gleeson and Mount Sion started their campaign with a victory, beating Clonea 1-19 to 1-13.