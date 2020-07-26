Club hurling round-up: Borris-Ileigh held to draw, Kilmallock beat Na Piarsaigh
A round-up of the weekend's club hurling action, with county championships getting underway around the country.
Tipperary
2019/20 All-Ireland finalists Borris-Ileigh were held to a draw in their opener against Toomevara, as Brendan Maher and Co kicked off their bid to defend the Dan Breen Cup.
Thurles Sarsfields recorded a comeback 1-19 to 1-13 win over Kilruane McDonaghs. Premier stars Billy McCarthy and Michael Cahill made their returns for the 'Sars', after recovering from long-term injuries.
Elsewhere, Loughmore-Castleiney and Drom-Inch picked up victories, as Kiladangan vs JK Brackens finished level.
Limerick
Kilmallock caused a significant shock on Friday night, defeating 2016 All-Ireland champions Na Piarsaigh 2-16 to 1-17, with Graeme Mulcahy putting in a man of the match performance.
Meanwhile, an Aaron Gillane-inspired Patrickswell overcame Adare 3-23 to 0-26, with the All-Star forward bagging a brace of goals.
Clare
Reigning champions Sixmilebridge made a winning start, beating Éire Óg 0-17 to 0-12. 2016 Munster champions Ballyea overcame Crusheen by two points, 0-16 to 0-14.
Cratloe beat Kilmayley 3-15 to 2-11, while Feakle, Wolfe Tones and O'Callaghan's Mills all picked up opening wins.
Galway
Tommy Larkins, Turloughmore and St Thomas' all came out on top in the west, as they beat Loughrea, Liam Mellows and Castlegar respectively.
Meanwhile, Joe and Jack Canning were both sent off for Portumna, who fell to Sarsfields 4-22 to 0-18.
Wexford
John Meyler's St Martin's side made it two wins from two on Friday night, beating Cloughbawn 0-23 to 0-15, while Naomh Éanna edged Rapparees by a single point, 2-11 to 0-16.
Ferns St Aidan's recovered from their loss to Faythe Harriers by beating St Mogue's Fethard, 0-21 to 1-15. St Anne's overcame Glynn Barntown 2-17 to 1-19.
Waterford
Reigning champions Ballygunner started their defence with a comprehensive 2-22 to 0-9 win over Tallow. De La Salle overcame newly-promoted Ballysaggart, 2-22 to 1-12, while
Austin Gleeson and Mount Sion started their campaign with a victory, beating Clonea 1-19 to 1-13.