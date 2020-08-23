Club hurling round-up: Cuala impress in Dublin quarter-final win over St Brigid's

Diarmuid Ó Floinn of Cuala celebrates a second-half goal

A round-up of the weekend's club hurling action, as Cuala saw off St Brigid's to join Na Fianna and Ballyboden in the last four of the Dublin Senior Hurling Championship.

Cuala 1-26 St Brigid's 2-14

Cuala recorded a comprehensive win over St Brigid's in a repeat of last year's decider. The 2017 and 2018 All-Ireland champions put their six-point group-stage loss to Na Fianna firmly in the rear-view mirror, with a confident 1-26 to 2-14 victory.

The Dalkey outfit, who have former Kilkenny hurler David Herity on their backroom team, elected to play with the wind in the first-half and it proved an inspired decision. They picked off their scores efficiently, taking a 0-19 to 0-8 lead at the break. David Treacy led the charge with nine first-half white flags, while the remaining 10 points were shared between eight different players.

Although St Brigid's enjoyed a stiff breeze behind Alan Nolan's puckouts after the break, the reigning champions appeared to have done enough with their first-half haul.

Cian O'Sullivan gave the northside club a life-line shortly after the restart, finding the top right corner of the net to beat Sean Brennan.

Conditions deteriorated, making the task facing Brigid's all the more difficult. A Diarmuid Ó Floinn goal right after the water-break put the game to bed, and Cuala had enough class to see out the nine-point victory.

Willie Maher's side are into the last four, as they seek a fifth title in six seasons. They were without the services of Dublin footballer Con O'Callaghan, who is expected to be fit in time for the semi-final.

O'Callaghan watched from the stands

Cuala: Sean Brennan; Oisin Gough, Cian O'Callaghan, Michael Conroy; John Sheanon, Darragh O'Connell (0-1), Jake Malone (0-1); Seán Moran (0-1), Sean Treacy; Colm Cronin (0-1), David Treacy (0-14 - 0-10 frees), Diarmuid Ó Floinn (1-1); Niall Carty (0-2), Mark Schutte (0-2), Liam Murphy (0-3 - 0-1 free).

St Brigid's: Alan Nolan; Cathal Doyle, Donnacha Ryan, Jack O'Neill; Andrew Dunphy, Daire Plunkett, Mark Kavanagh; Luke Purtill, Keith Mullaly; Ciaran Kellett (0-2), Eoghan Dunne, Kevin Callaghan; Paul Winters (0-2), Conor O'Brien, Cian O'Sullivan (1-9 - 0-5 free, 0-1 65). Subs: Diarmuid Breslin (0-1), Ruairi Convery (1-0).

Wexford

Shelmaliers became the first county champions of 2020, as they overcame Naomh Éanna in the decider. 'Shels' won just the club's second Wexford SHC title, with a 2-18 to 3-11 victory on Sunday afternoon.

Shelmaliers players celebrate in an empty Wexford Park

Waterford

Dessie Hutchinson scored a remarkable 2-8 from play for Ballygunner, as they reached yet another Waterford final. The former professional soccer player with Brighton further underlined his intercounty credentials, in a 2-25 to 1-10 win over Lismore.

The reigning champions will face Passage in the decider, who saw off Mount Sion 0-26 to 1-21 in the other semi-final.

Clare

Ballyea and Sixmilebridge made it through to the semi-finals on Saturday evening. The reigning champions, under the management of Davy Fitzgerald, saw off Broadford on a 0-21 to 0-12 scoreline. Meanwhile, 2017 All-Ireland finalists Ballyea beat Kilmaley 1-20 to 1-14

O'Callaghans Mills also reached the final four, beating Inagh-Kilnamona, 2-16 to 0-13.

Galway

Sarsfields sealed their place in the knockout stages of the Galway SHC, with a comeback 3-11 to 0-19 win over Castlegar. Loughrea overcame Tynagh-Abbey/Duniry, Cappataggle beat Tommy Larkins, while reigning champions St Thomas' recorded a statement 4-38 to 0-15 win over Portumna.

Elsewhere, Dicksboro won the Kilkenny Senior League title on Friday night, beating O'Loughlin Gaels after penalties.

In Antrim, there were comfortable wins for Dunloy, Loughgiel Shamrocks, O'Donovan Rossa and Cushendall.