Patrick Horgan: Returning after lockdown 'was like starting hurling all over again'

1:51 Patrick Horgan says it is 'unreal' to be back playing Patrick Horgan says it is 'unreal' to be back playing

After months without any hurling training sessions taking place, or indeed club grounds being opened, June came as a relief to players all over Ireland as GAA action resumed.

To Patrick Horgan, who was facing the potential of losing a year of his career at 32, it came as a huge relief.

"It was like starting hurling all over again," he said on Inside The Game, recounting the first training session back with his club Glen Rovers.

"Just running out on the grass, not knowing what direction you're running. It was obviously exciting for everyone. You'd be following the rules, washing the hands a million times during training before and after, just to make sure you don't get locked out of the pitch again!

"But, yeah, we were all delighted to be back in some way, just to meet up and have a few pucks around. We didn't think we'd get this far, to finish the championship. But it's been unreal so far to be fair."

The Blackpool club are through to the semi-finals of the Cork Premier Senior Hurling Championship, after topping their group containing city rivals St Finbarr's and Na Piarsaigh, along with Carrigtwohill.

Horgan slots a free during Glen Rovers' win over the 'Barrs' at Pairc Uí Chaoimh

And hurling with the 'Glen' through the summer months is a welcome departure from the normal schedule for Cork's all-time top-scorer.

"Going down to the Glen field every night playing with your best friends, that you wouldn't [normally] be doing every night because you'd be off training with the county. You'd be going into the championship games," he added.

"It's just good to get a good run with them, and obviously making it to the semi-final.

"I'm delighted really, just going training every Tuesday and Thursday night, just playing with the buddies."

Watch the full interview with Patrick Horgan on Inside The Game at 9pm Wednesday on Sky Sports Arena. You can also catch up on the previous episodes on the Sky Sports YouTube channel!