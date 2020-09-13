Club hurling round-up: Dunloy triumph in Antrim, UCC march on in Cork
A round-up of the weekend's club hurling action, as championships in Kilkenny, Cork, Limerick and Clare approach their conclusion.
Antrim SHC
Dunloy retained their county title on Sunday afternoon with a 2-20 to 2-13 win over Loughgiel Shamrocks, thanks to a dominant second-half display. Conal Cunning scored 0-8 for Dunloy, as Liam Watson's efforts for Loughgiel were not enough. They struggled to stick with the reigning champs, when playing into the wind after the break.
Cork PSHC
UCC continued their march through the Cork Premier Senior Hurling Championship, backing up their defeat of reigning champions Imokilly with a 2-20 to 3-11 win over Na Piarsaigh. The university side are through to the last four, as they look for their first title since 1970.
They will face Blackrock in the semi-finals, as the Rockies had too much for city rivals Douglas in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 1-22 to 0-20.
Meanwhile, Erins Own edged Sarsfields, 0-16 to 1-12.
Cork PSHC semi-finals
|Glen Rovers vs Erins Own
|UCC vs Blackrock
Kilkenny SHC
Ballyhale Shamrocks and James Stephens played out a classic semi-final on Saturday evening. The three-in-a-row chasing Ballyhale side drew on all their experience to edge the contest, as Colin Fennelly bagged a remarkable 2-5 from play for the All-Ireland champions.
They will face 2017 winners Dicksboro in the decider, after Cillian Buckley and Co overcame O'Loughlin Gaels, 2-16 to 0-14.
Clare SHC
Sixmilebridge and O'Callaghan Mills will contest the 2020 Clare SHC final, after they recorded wins over Éire Óg Ennis and Ballyea respectively.
'The Bridge' ran out one-point winners, 0-17 to 1-13, while the 'Mills' overcame the 2017 All-Ireland finalists, 2-17 to 1-17.
Limerick SHC
Na Piarsaigh gained revenge for last year's county final defeat, as they outgunned 14-man Patrickswell 1-25 to 0-17. The 2016 All-Ireland champions will face Doon in the decider, who beat Kilmallock 2-20 to 1-17 at the Gaelic Grounds.
Offaly SHC
In the Faithful County, Birr will face St Rynagh's and Belmont will take on Kilcormac-Killoughey in the semi-finals, as the group stages were concluded on Saturday with all four sides picking up wins.
Elsewhere, Slaughtneil and Ballyhaunis won county titles in Derry and Mayo respectively. Bray Emmets and Carnew Emmets will face off in the Wicklow decider following the weekend's semi-final clashes.
