Na Piarsaigh claim Limerick title in style with 5-27 to 1-12 win over Doon

Na Piarsaigh captain William O'Donoghue lifts the cup

Na Piarsaigh have regained the Limerick SHC title, after a hugely impressive 5-27 to 1-12 win over Doon in Saturday evening's decider at the Gaelic Grounds.

Nine years on from their first ever county title, the Caherdavin side have continued their remarkable run in recent times with a sixth John Daly Cup triumph.

Na Piarsaigh were depleted, with Shane Dowling and Kevin Downes ruled out through injury, while their opponents were missing county stars Darragh O'Donovan and Richie English.

The 2016 All-Ireland winners were full value for their victory, moving through the gears in the second-half to win at a canter. Kieran Bermingham's charges timed their run to perfection, both on the evening and indeed this season. Shaking off a group-stage defeat to Kilmallock, they peaked in the decider after a semi-final win over reigning champs Patrickswell.

Na Piarsaigh's Thomas Grimes celebrates with manager Kieran Bermingham at full-time

Na Piarsaigh started the brighter, with William O'Donoghue driving forward from midfield in the early stages. Treaty footballer Ronan Lynch and William Henn were deadly accurate from placed balls, while Barry Murphy's frees kept Doon in touch.

The city club led by 0-8 to 0-6 at the first water-break, but then kicked on in the second quarter. They scored three consecutive points after the restart, before David Dempsey's stunning top-corner goal gave them breathing space.

Na Piarsaigh took a 1-12 to 0-9 lead into the break, with Josh Ryan's brace of points keeping Doon afloat.

William O'Donoghue of Na Piarsaigh in action against Darragh Stapleton of Doon

Peter Casey got Na Piarsaigh off to the perfect start in the second-half, pointing within seconds of the throw-in. The Limerick corner-forward turned provider moments later, as he played in Dempsey for a second goal.

Although Murphy converted a penalty for Doon, it was all one-way traffic.

The clinical Na Piarsaigh attack kept the umpires scurrying for green flags, as Casey grabbed a quickfire brace before Adrian Breen netted a fifth.

From there, it was a mere procession as they sent over a string of points to seal a 27-point win.

It's the end of the line for Na Piarsaigh for 2020, with no provincial or All-Ireland club competitions taking place. But if the Tommy Moore Cup were to be up for grabs this season, the Limerick champions would likely be favourites to regain the crown.

