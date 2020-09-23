Munster GAA confirm fixture details for hurling and football championships

Limerick beat Tipperary in last year's hurling final

Munster GAA have announced their fixture details for the upcoming provincial championships in football and hurling.

In the small ball, all games will be played at neutral venues. Clare and Limerick will face off at Semple Stadium, in a clash that doubles up as the 2020 National League final. The winner will take on All-Ireland champions Tipperary in the semi-final.

On the other side of the draw, Cork and Waterford will meet in Thurles.

It remains to be seen how many fans will be permitted to attend

In football, it has been confirmed that the meeting of Kerry and Cork will take place at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. The winners of the Lee-side clash will be hot favourites to go on and claim provincial honours, with the two sides sharing the last 27 titles between them.

The venues for both finals will depend on the participants.

Munster GAA Senior Hurling Championship

Sunday October 25 at 3.45pm - Clare vs Limerick in Semple Stadium Thurles

Saturday October 31 at 3.30pm - Cork vs Waterford in Semple Stadium Thurles

Sunday November 1 at 4pm - Tipperary vs Clare or Limerick in the LIT Gaelic Grounds or Páirc Uí Chaoimh

Sunday November 15 at 4pm - Munster Senior Hurling final

Munster GAA Senior Football Championship

Saturday October 31 at 7pm - Limerick vs Waterford in Fraher Field Dungarvan

Sunday November 1 at 1pm - Clare vs Tipperary in Semple Stadium Thurles

Saturday November 7 at 1.15pm - Limerick or Waterford vs Clare or Tipperary in Fraher Field Dungarvan, LIT Gaelic Grounds or Cusack Park Ennis

Sunday November 8 at 4pm - Cork vs Kerry in Páirc Uí Chaoimh

Sunday November 22 at 1.30pm - Munster Senior Football final

