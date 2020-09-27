Club hurling round-up: Ballyhale Shamrocks and Sixmilebridge claim county titles

Ballyhale Shamrocks captain Richie Reid is lifted up by his team-mates following their win over Dicksboro

A round-up of the weekend's club hurling action, as Ballyhale Shamrocks and Sixmilebridge claimed county titles.

Kilkenny SHC

Ballyhale Shamrocks made it three-in-a-row on Noreside, after a dominant 5-19 to 1-10 win over Dicksboro at Nowlan Park.

The reigning All-Ireland champions led from start to finish, as they had too much firepower for Cillian Buckley and Co.

Ten players shared the scoring burden for James O'Connor's charges. TJ Reid was his usual lively self with 0-8, while Eoin Reid (2-2) and Colin Fennelly (1-0) were also integral to the attack.

Despite significant changeover from last season with manager Henry Shefflin and captain Michael Fennelly walking away, along with injury to county star Adrian Mullen, Ballyhale are still the kings in Kilkenny.

TJ Reid of Ballyhale Shamrocks in action during the decider

Clare SHC

Davy Fitzgerald's Sixmilebridge defended their county title, with a 0-20 to 0-12 victory over O'Callaghan's Mills.

'The Mills' were looking for their first crown since 1937, but their wait continues as 'the Bridge' ran out eight-point winners.

Cathal Malone, Brian Corry and Jamie Shanahan were the top-scorers from play for the reigning champs, who sealed their 15th title to move alongside Éire Óg Ennis in second-place in the all-time Clare SHC roll of honour.

Davy Fitzg celebrates at full-time

Cork PSHC

There will be an all-city final on Lee-side for the first time since 1999, as Blackrock and Glen Rovers made it through Saturday's semi-finals at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

'The Rockies' edged past a star-studded UCC team after extra-time, 3-26 to 0-34. The university side boasted an array of intercounty talent; Tipperary's Mark Kehoe and Paddy Caddell, Limerick's Conor Boylan and Paddy O'Loughlin, as well as Kerry's Shane Conway. Blackrock dug deep, as a brace of goals from Shane O'Keeffe and 1-7 from Alan Connolly steered them home.

Things were slightly more straightforward for the 'Glen', as 14 points from Patrick Horgan helped them to a 0-22 to 3-9 win over Erins Own.

Blackrock and UCC played out an epic contest

Galway SHC

Holders St Thomas' are through to another decider, after a narrow 1-15 to 0-17 win over Cappataggle. Éanna Burke found the net for the former All-Ireland champs, as they cleared the penultimate hurdle in their bid to defend the title.

The semi-final had been postponed last week due to a coronavirus case, and Turloughmore await Thomas' in the final.

Eanna Burke of St Thomas' celebrates after scoring his side's goal

Offaly SHC

Kilcormac-Killoghey and St Rynagh's will contest the 2020 Offaly SHC showpiece, after semi-final wins over Belmont and Birr respectively.

The 2013 All-Ireland finalists saw off Belmont, on a score-line of 1-22 to 1-18. St Rynagh's overcame Birr, 1-20 to 0-17.

Meanwhile, Pádraig Pearses and Bray Emmetts won county titles in Roscommon and Wicklow respectively.

