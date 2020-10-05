Cork GAA urge adherence to protocols after Blackrock celebrations

Blackrock won a record 33rd Cork SHC title on Sunday

Cork GAA has released a statement, condemning large gatherings to celebrate county final victories.

This comes in the wake of videos circling on social media where the victorious Blackrock hurling team celebrated their county final win with a large group of supporters on the southside of the city. The footage came in for widespread criticism due to a lack of social distancing.

The Rockies had overcome Glen Rovers at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Sunday in an extra-time epic to win their first title since 2002.

"Our priority throughout the pandemic has been keeping our GAA community safe," read a county board statement.

"Anything that threatens that safety, and the very continuation of the game during COVID-19, needs to be avoided at all costs.

"To that end, we would plead with all clubs and supporters not to engage in celebrations that breach current guidelines.

"There will be county finals again next year - and we want to make sure COVID-19 does not rob some of the chance to enjoy them."

Two weeks ago, Ulster GAA made a similar plea to the Gaelic games community following the Tyrone SFC final.