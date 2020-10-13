Daithi Burke to be fit for Galway's Leinster Championship opener against Wexford

Burke will be central to Shane O'Neill's plans

Four-time All-Star Daithí Burke is set to be fit for Galway's Leinster Championship semi-final against Wexford.

The 27-year-old fullback was a doubt for the game, after sustaining an injury while in action for his club Turloughmore in the county final defeat to St Thomas'.

However, team-mate Joe Canning indicated that the star defender has not suffered a significant injury.

"Daithí is grand, no bother on Daithí," said the Portumna forward.

"I'm not his physio or anything, so I don't know. He took a bit of a knock in the county final obviously, but I think he'll be okay in a few weeks."

Burke picked up an injury during Turloughmore's county final loss to St Thomas'

Burke, 27, has grown into one of the Tribesmen's key players in recent years and is recognised as one of the top backs in the game.

"He's been one of most consistent defenders in the whole championship over the last four or five years," said Sky Sports analyst Ollie Canning.

"He is an exceptional athlete. Everybody knows he plays his football with Corofin, and he had a great run with the club this year, Turloughmore getting to their first final in 30 years. He has had a long club campaign.

"He is always at a very, very high fitness level so I wouldn't be too worried about his fitness. I think he will get a couple of weeks off, and hopefully the reports will be positive coming out of Galway, from the Galway management, in the coming weeks. But it's probably a bit early for them to make any comments with regards who is fully fit and who is not.

"Galway will probably be getting 10 or 11 players back into the panel this week following the county final between St Thomas' and Turloughmore.

"Some championships in different counties would have finished a couple of weeks ago. Management teams in those counties probably have a fair handle on who is fit, who is not, who is up to speed. In Galway, they're only really finding out this week who they will have going into the championship.

"Everybody from a hurling point of view would like to see Daithi Burke feature again because he has been so effective for Galway over the last number of seasons."

Watch Inside The Game every Wednesday evening on Sky Sports Mix. You can catch up on previous episodes on the Sky Sports YouTube channel.