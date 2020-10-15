Leinster GAA confirm championship venues: All hurling games to be held at Croke Park
Last Updated: 15/10/20 12:59pm
Leinster GAA have confirmed the fixtures for their upcoming championships, with all hurling fixtures set to take place at Croke Park.
Dublin will attempt to avenge last year's shock defeat against the O'Moore County at the Jones' Road venue on Saturday, October 24. The winner will face Kilkenny, in a doubleheader with Wexford vs Galway.
In football, the men from the capital will open their title defence against Westmeath in Portlaoise. Both semi-finals will take place at the GAA's HQ.
The Leinster SFC final at Croke Park will be held alongside the centenary commemoration of Bloody Sunday.
Leinster SHC fixtures
Quarter-finals
Dublin vs Laois, Croke Park, 6pm, Saturday October 24
Semi-finals
Kilkenny vs Dublin/Laois, Croke Park, 3:45pm, Saturday October 31
Galway vs Wexford, Croke Park, 6:15pm, Saturday October 31
Final
Semi-Final Winner v Semi-Final Winner, Croke Park, 6:15pm, Saturday November 14
Leinster SFC fixtures
Round 1
Louth vs Longford, Cusack Park, Mullingar, 1:30pm, Sunday November 1
Carlow vs Offaly, O'Connor Park, Tullamore, 1:30pm, Sunday November 1
Wexford vs Wicklow, Wexford Park, 1:30pm, Sunday November 1
Quarter-finals
Dublin vs Westmeath, O'Moore Park, Portlaoise, 6:15pm, Saturday November 7
Louth/Longford vs Laois, O'Connor Park, Tullamore/Pearse Park, Longford, 1:30pm, Sunday November 8
Carlow/Offaly vs Kildare, O'Moore Park, Portlaoise, 1:30pm, Sunday November 8
Wexford/Wicklow vs Meath, Wexford Park/Aughrim, 1:30pm, Sunday November 8
Semi-finals
Wexford/Wicklow/Meath vs Carlow/Offaly/Kildare, Croke Park, TBC, Sunday November 15
Louth/Longford/Laois vs Dublin/Westmeath, Croke Park, TBC, Sunday November 15
Final
Semi-Final Winner v Semi-Final Winner, Croke Park, 6:15/7pm, Saturday November 21
