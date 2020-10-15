Leinster GAA confirm championship venues: All hurling games to be held at Croke Park

Dublin face Laois in the Leinster SHC opener, live and exclusive on Sky Sports Mix

Leinster GAA have confirmed the fixtures for their upcoming championships, with all hurling fixtures set to take place at Croke Park.

Dublin will attempt to avenge last year's shock defeat against the O'Moore County at the Jones' Road venue on Saturday, October 24. The winner will face Kilkenny, in a doubleheader with Wexford vs Galway.

In football, the men from the capital will open their title defence against Westmeath in Portlaoise. Both semi-finals will take place at the GAA's HQ.

The Leinster SFC final at Croke Park will be held alongside the centenary commemoration of Bloody Sunday.

Dublin defeated Meath in last year's football final

Leinster SHC fixtures

Quarter-finals

Dublin vs Laois, Croke Park, 6pm, Saturday October 24

Semi-finals

Kilkenny vs Dublin/Laois, Croke Park, 3:45pm, Saturday October 31

Galway vs Wexford, Croke Park, 6:15pm, Saturday October 31

Final

Semi-Final Winner v Semi-Final Winner, Croke Park, 6:15pm, Saturday November 14

Leinster SFC fixtures

Round 1

Louth vs Longford, Cusack Park, Mullingar, 1:30pm, Sunday November 1

Carlow vs Offaly, O'Connor Park, Tullamore, 1:30pm, Sunday November 1

Wexford vs Wicklow, Wexford Park, 1:30pm, Sunday November 1

Quarter-finals

Dublin vs Westmeath, O'Moore Park, Portlaoise, 6:15pm, Saturday November 7

Louth/Longford vs Laois, O'Connor Park, Tullamore/Pearse Park, Longford, 1:30pm, Sunday November 8

Carlow/Offaly vs Kildare, O'Moore Park, Portlaoise, 1:30pm, Sunday November 8

Wexford/Wicklow vs Meath, Wexford Park/Aughrim, 1:30pm, Sunday November 8

Semi-finals

Wexford/Wicklow/Meath vs Carlow/Offaly/Kildare, Croke Park, TBC, Sunday November 15

Louth/Longford/Laois vs Dublin/Westmeath, Croke Park, TBC, Sunday November 15

Final

Semi-Final Winner v Semi-Final Winner, Croke Park, 6:15/7pm, Saturday November 21

