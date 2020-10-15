Cork-Galway Camogie game moved to avoid fixtures clash

The Tribeswomen overcame the Rebelettes in last year's All-Ireland semi-final

The Camogie Championship meeting between Cork and Galway has been moved by 24 hours, following threats of a strike from the Lee-siders.

The original schedule had seen a clash with the Rebelettes' football games against Kerry, with several dual players involved.

Hannah Looney told Sky Sports that the players were considering strike action

However, after significant attention in recent days, the Camogie Association announced that they have moved the match from the Saturday to the Sunday.

"In relation to ongoing work by the Camogie Association over the past number of weeks to avoid fixture clashes with LGFA fixtures where possible, we are pleased to confirm that we have been able to find a solution to avoid a clash on Saturday November 7th for this particular fixture," read a statement on Thursday afternoon.

"The Camogie Association are happy to respond positively to a request from Galway Camogie Board and can confirm that the Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Senior Championship Group 1 fixture between Galway versus Cork, originally scheduled for Saturday November 7th has now been re-arranged for Sunday November 8th to avoid a clash with a Cork LGFA fixture.

"We thank Galway Camogie Board and their management team for their co-operation on this matter.

"We will continue to work with our colleagues in Camogie County Boards and with the LGFA to facilitate dual players where possible within the current fixtures schedule."