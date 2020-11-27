Jamesie O'Connor: Can Galway dislodge Limerick brick wall?

Declan Hannon and William O'Donoghue are both central to Limerick's game-plan

This Limerick team have been brilliant at dictating the terms of engagement, forcing you to play the game on your terms.

They have dominated the middle third in matches.

Early in games, Tom Morrissey and Gearoid Hegarty got scores on the board. The pair of half-forwards are having massive impacts, getting on a huge amount of ball, and causing havoc.

The problem for opposition half-back lines is they can't give those players so much freedom, so have to push out. That then creates the problem where there is more space for Aaron Gillane, Peter Casey and Graeme Mulcahy inside.

That provides Shane O'Neill with a headache this weekend.

Do the half-backs push out? That is the big question. If they do, they leave space for the Limerick full-forward line.

But Galway are trying to do something similar up the other end of the field, providing a platform for Conor Whelan and Brian Concannon.

Diarmaid Byrnes and Declan Hannon will want to sit deep. But if Cathal Mannion, David Burke and Joe Canning start scoring from distance, Limerick may need to change their approach.

It's really about you trying to inflict your will on the opposition, and Kilkenny were brilliant on that for years. Everybody has been attempting to pull the Limerick half-back line out the field, and the Cats were the ones that were able to do that, and play the game on their terms in last year's All-Ireland semi-final.

Can Galway do likewise?

Galway will need for Cathal Mannion to be at his best

The Tribesmen boast top-class defenders, but one worry is the heart of their defence.

Éanna Murphy has not had a full National League campaign with Daithí Burke in front of him. The pair have not gone through all those challenge matches and a Leinster round-robin where you develop an understanding that a goalkeeper needs to have with his full-back.

But Burke nonetheless has the tools to survive, he's probably still the best full-back in the sport. He is capable of nullifying the threat of Gillane.

Shane O'Neill faces his native county

The westerners will be thrilled with how they scored three goals against Tipperary last week, and indeed the fact that it was a comeback victory.

But they know they have to raise their game. Limerick are still the bar, and provide a far greater challenge on Sunday.

It's going to take Galway playing above the levels we've seen to date to reach the All-Ireland final.

And it's questionable whether they can deal with playing a third weekend in succession. They have faced Kilkenny and Tipperary over the past two weeks - can they summon the energy for a big performance?

Limerick are hurting from last year, after they tripped up at the penultimate stage in their bid to defend the Liam MacCarthy Cup.

John Kiely's charges will be hell-bent on getting the win on Sunday. They won't want to allow a repeat of 2019, and there will be a very, very formidable challenge facing Galway at the weekend.

For me, Limerick are the team to beat. Nobody else in the country has reached their levels. And Galway are going to have to do just that if they are to have any chance on Sunday.

Watch Kilkenny vs Waterford from 5pm Saturday, and Limerick vs Galway from 3pm Sunday. Both games are live on Sky Sports Mix.