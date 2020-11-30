GAA extended panels to be allowed to attend matches as Ireland moves out of Level 5

Limerick face Waterford in the All-Ireland final

Full panels will be allowed to attend GAA matches for the remainder of the season, it has been confirmed.

The issue caused controversy in recent weeks, with managers critical after they were only able to bring 26 players to the stadium on match-day due to coronavirus restrictions, with the remainder of the squad left at home watching on TV.

Minister of State for Sport, Jack Chambers confirmed on Monday that the government will allow sporting organisations to allow full panels into venues, with Ireland set to move out of 'Level 5' on Tuesday.

Glad to confirm that full panels will be permitted to attend on match days when Ireland moves to Level 3 from tomorrow — Jack Chambers TD (@jackfchambers) November 30, 2020

Limerick manager John Kiely was among the most vocal managers on the issue in recent weeks.

"If they don't leave the players come from the final, that would be a real travesty, that would be an absolute travesty," he said in the aftermath of Sunday's win over Galway.

1:36 JJ Delaney said it was a 'no-brainer' to allow full panels into matches JJ Delaney said it was a 'no-brainer' to allow full panels into matches

"It would be an unforgivable mistake if they don't leave the players come to the final, unforgivable, unforgivable," Kiely continued. "I hope they will. Level 5 restrictions finish on Tuesday so I hope they will, for both counties' sakes and for the players' sakes on both sides, that's really important and I hope they do. Jesus, weren't they only talking about bringing supporters during the week, in the name of God!"

Tune into Inside The Game, our weekly GAA discussion show on Sky Sports Mix at 5:30pm Wednesday, as we review the weekend's hurling action and look ahead to the All-Ireland Football Championship semi-finals.