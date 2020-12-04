Limerick's Tom Morrissey says players' families should be allowed to attend the All-Ireland final

Ireland's return to Level 3 has seen restrictions slightly relaxed around GAA matches, with full panels now allowed to attend games.

Limerick manager John Kiely was vocal in his pleas for extended squad members to be allowed into the stadia. But with a lifting of certain coronavirus restrictions around the country, Treaty player Tom Morrissey is keen for players' families to be allowed to attend matches.

"We won a League and a Munster Championship and obviously we are hugely privileged and we know we are lucky to play the championship this year but it was a small bit disappointing that we couldn't have our relatives close to us," he said.

"Playing the All-Ireland final next week and after the match again, just such a big moment in our lives and not to have those people that are so important to you at the game and to share those moments in the immediate aftermath of a game.

"You go to your family and those people who are with you and supported you all through the years. Not to have them there is disappointing and it would be nice if the GAA - I don't know if they are - could look into maybe getting family there.

"A big stadium like Croke Park, I don't think there is any reason why it couldn't be made possible. You're looking for maybe 500 people in a 82,000-capacity stadium. I know it would mean a whole lot to the players. It would mean a huge amount.

"I see over in England this weekend they're going back trialling crowds into sporting games and it's an outdoor arena and I just think it would be nice and it would be safe."

Meanwhile, with Aaron Gillane a doubt for the final, the Ahane club-man could be set to take up the mantle as free-taker. But such a prospect won't overawe Morrissey.

"I don't think it will daunt me as a free-taker," he said.

"You have your routine prepped and it's just about sticking to that routine you have and implementing it on the day no matter what match it is.

"I've taken frees for the club all the way up along. I took them in Páirc Uí Chaoimh two years ago when Aaron was [sent off].

"It's not something that will faze me.

"I'm not concerned about it at the moment and I'm pretty sure Aaron will be playing come Sunday week."