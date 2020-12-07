Laois re-appoint Seamus 'Cheddar' Plunkett as senior hurling manager

Cheddar is back in charge of Laois

Laois GAA have reappointed Seamus ‘Cheddar’ Plunkett as manager of their senior hurlers.

This comes in the wake of Eddie Brennan's departure from the O'Moore County, after two years of progress. The former Kilkenny star was subsequently announced as coach of Dublin club team Cuala.

Plunkett returns to the role after previously managing the team between 2012 and 2016. In the interim, he has remained in the game, managing Kilkenny side James Stephens this year.

Plunkett brought 'The Village' to the county semi-final this year, where they lost to Ballyhale Shamrocks

Laois announced the news on Monday night, after Plunkett had been heavily linked with a return.

"Laois GAA management committee are delighted to propose Seamas Plunkett as Senior Hurling Manager to Laois County Committee with confirmation of his back room team and management to be confirmed at a later date," read a statement.

The O'Moores will look ahead to 2021 with optimism, as they look to retain their Division 1 status in the National League. They will then face into the Leinster Championship, in which six teams will compete following a structure change.

Laois' 2020 campaign came to an end after a narrow qualifier defeat to Clare, having exited the provincial championship at the hands of Dublin.

