Limerick vs Waterford: All-Ireland hurling final expert predictions

Austin Gleeson in action against Kyle Hayes during last month's Munster final

Limerick and Waterford face off in the All-Ireland final, looking to end a disruptive 2020 on the highest of highs.

The Treaty are favourites to regain the Liam MacCarthy Cup, to back up their 2018 triumph. Having overcome Liam Cahill's charges already this campaign in the Munster final, the bookmakers fancy them to come out on top.

However, the Déise have been steadily improving, putting the provincial decider defeat behind them with impressive wins over Clare and Kilkenny.

Jamesie O'Connor and Ollie Canning were asked for their verdict, ahead of Sunday's showpiece, which gets underway from 2:30pm on Sky Sports Mix.

Jamesie O'Connor

"I think it's hard to go against Limerick," the Clare native said.

"I tipped them from the start of the year. For me they are deserving favourites, and there's no reason for me to change my mind.

"[In] the big game, the big questions against Tipperary, last year's All-Ireland champions, they won that match emphatically.

"OK, they maybe didn't set the world on fire in the semi-final. But they just didn't look like losing that game to Galway. I just think they are hell-bent on winning the second title, and they will find a way to get it done. And I expect them to win. I don't expect there to be much in it, but I still think four-to-six points will what will be separating them from Waterford at the end."

2:08 Limerick held off a strong Galway challenge in the semi-final Limerick held off a strong Galway challenge in the semi-final

Ollie Canning

"The closer the game is coming, I'm tending to give Waterford a really, really good chance," the former Galway star said.

"Limerick left Galway in that game for long periods the last day. Unless they can improve their shooting, from open play they took 36 shots, scoring 20. Which is a 55 per cent success rate.

"I just think Limerick are showing a bit of vulnerability this year that I didn't expect from them. I think Waterford are on an upward curve. They will go into this game with no pressure, and I think they will have learned a lot from that Munster final.

2:29 Waterford staged a stunning comeback against Kilkenny to reach the decider Waterford staged a stunning comeback against Kilkenny to reach the decider

"For me, I wouldn't be surprised if Waterford cause an upset. And we've seen lots of upsets - 2020 has been a funny year. As we get closer to Sunday, I might come down on the side of Waterford."

Watch the All-Ireland Hurling Championship final between Limerick and Waterford live on Sky Sports Mix from 2:30pm on Sunday.