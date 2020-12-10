Sky Sports to broadcast All-Ireland Camogie Championship final between Galway and Kilkenny

Galway's Catherine Finnerty gets a shot away while under pressure from Collette Dormer of Kilkenny during the 2019 decider

Sky Sports will televise the 2020 All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship final between Galway and Kilkenny.

The action will be shown on Sky Sports Arena from 8pm Monday, with it also going out on Sky Sports Mix from 9pm.

For the second consecutive year, the Camogie showpiece event will hit Sky Sports screens, as the broadcaster continues its commitment to the women's game. Inside The Game, the weekly Gaelic games discussion show, also featured a full-Camogie show earlier in the season, while there has been full coverage throughout the year on Sky Sports' digital platforms.

The Tribeswomen and the Cats will face off in the decider for a second consecutive season on Saturday evening.

Galway will hope to retain the O'Duffy Cup

The Westerners reached the final with an impressive win over Tipperary, while the Nore-siders edged old rivals Cork in the penultimate stage at Páirc Uí Chaoimh two weeks ago.

It marks a bumper weekend of small ball action, with Limerick and Waterford facing off in the hurling final on Sunday afternoon, live on Sky Sports Mix from 2:30pm.

Mike Finnerty will be on commentary for the Camogie final, with the co-commentator to be confirmed.