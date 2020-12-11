Limerick vs Waterford: Aaron Gillane named in starting team as Deise make one change

Gillane has been included in the starting XV

Aaron Gillane has been named to start for Limerick in Sunday's All-Ireland final against Waterford.

The Patrickswell club man was a doubt for the last two weeks, after he sustained an injury during the semi-final win over Galway. Treaty selector Donal O'Grady last week rated the free-taker's chances of recovering in time as '50-50'.

Gillane reportedly returned to training this week

But he now looks set to feature from throw-in, in what is a major boost to Limerick's chances.

Peter Casey once again misses out, despite a strong showing as a substitute against the Tribesmen, as Seamus Flanagan and Graeme Mulcahy are named alongside Gillane in the full-forward line.

Liam Cahill has made one change to the team that overcame Kilkenny. Neil Montgomery comes into the forward line, Kieran Bennett moves back to midfield, with Jake Dillon missing out.

Shane Fives has not been listed in the starting XV.

Tipperary native Cahill is looking to lead Waterford to their first All-Ireland title since 1959

Limerick: Nicky Quaid; Sean Finn, Dan Morrissey, Barry Nash; Diarmaid Byrnes, Declan Hannon, Kyle Hayes; Darragh O'Donovan, William O'Donoghue; Gearoid Hegarty, Cian Lynch, Tom Morrissey; Aaron Gillane, Seamus Flanagan, Graeme Mulcahy.

Waterford: Stephen O'Keeffe; Ian Kenny, Conor Prunty, Shane McNulty; Calum Lyons, Tadhg de Búrca, Kevin Moran; Jamie Barron, Kieran Bennett; Jack Fagan, Neil Montgomery, Stephen Bennett; Dessie Hutchinson, Austin Gleeson, Jack Prendergast.

