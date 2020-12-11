Tipperary All-Ireland winner Sean O'Brien announces retirement

O'Brien will not continue with Tipp in 2021

2019 All-Ireland winner with Tipperary Seán O'Brien has announced his intercounty retirement.

The 30-year-old defender made his championship debut for the Premier in 2017, nailing down a starting berth the following year.

The Newport man featured through Tipp's All-Ireland winning run last year, coming off the bench in the final win over Tipperary.

He announced the news on Friday night.

"Having been afforded the opportunity to hurl and wear the blue and gold of Tipperary for over the last 15 years, from minor, U21, intermediate and senior, culminating in the All-Ireland success in 2019, the time is now right for me to step away from the inter-county scene," he said in a statement.

O'Brien in action against Graeme Mulcahy during this season's Munster semi-final

"I do so happy in the knowledge that I gave 100% each time I took to the field, where some days worked out better than others, but that is the joy of our wonderful game.

"The comradery and friendships I have made along the way will remain with me for life and I will certainly miss the buzz and atmosphere of the dressing room particularly on match day.

"I hope as a community we can quickly put the past year blighted by Covid-19 behind us. My wish is that we all remain safe and healthy to enjoy our national game of hurling together again regardless of what parish or county we come from."

Watch Limerick vs Waterford in the All-Ireland final live on Sky Sports Mix from 2:30pm Sunday.