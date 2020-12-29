GAA Hurling News

Hurling

Brian Barry

GAA Editor @BrianGBarry

Waterford goalkeeper Stephen O'Keeffe steps away from Deise hurling set-up

Stephen O'Keeffe has elected to step away from intercounty hurling for 2021, after the goalkeeper "informed the Waterford management team he is taking some time out"

Last Updated: 29/12/20 3:57pm

Stephen O'Keeffe has opted out of the Waterford panel
Stephen O'Keeffe has opted out of the Waterford panel

Waterford GAA has announced that senior hurling goalkeeper Stephen O'Keeffe will not be a part of the squad in 2021.

The surprise departure of the Ballygunner shot-stopper is a set-back for Liam Cahill's side, with O'Keeffe widely regarded as one of the premier goalkeepers in the sport.

The 2017 All-Star net-minder was key to the Déise's run to the All-Ireland final this year, putting in a string of eye-catching performances along the way. He kept clean sheets twice against Limerick in the championship, in the Munster and All-Ireland finals.

Also See:
0:23
O'Keeffe made a stunning double-save in the All-Ireland final against Limerick
O'Keeffe made a stunning double-save in the All-Ireland final against Limerick

Cahill will need to plan for the new season without O'Keeffe's services, as the Suir-siders look to build on their resurgence in 2020.

The 29-year-old has also been central to Ballygunner's dominance of the county's club championship, helping them to their current run of seven titles in a row. He also featured on the club's two Munster Championship-winning teams in 2009 and 2015.

Trending

©2020 Sky UK