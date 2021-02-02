Laois GAA announces high-profile backroom team with Seamus Cheddar Plunkett confirmed as hurling manager

Cheddar Plunkett takes the reins in his native county

Seamus 'Cheddar' Plunkett has been rubber-stamped for a second stint as Laois hurling manager, as the county board confirmed a high-profile backroom team.

Plunkett, who had been officially proposed in December, was ratified on Monday night.

He previously took charge of the county between 2012 and 2016. He remained in the game in the interim, managing Kilkenny side James Stephens last year.

There are some big names on his backroom team, including former O'Moore County football boss John Sugrue. The Kerry native led the footballers to back-to-back National League promotions, and reached the last 12 in the championship for two years running.

Donach O'Donnell comes in as a hurling coach, having previously worked with the Limerick senior hurlers. Meanwhile former player and All-Ireland winning selector with Galway Francis Forde will be an analyst.

Forde was a selector with the Tribesmen in recent years, helping them to the All-Ireland title in 2017

Leo Tiernan and David Matthews make up the S&C team, while Arthur Dunne, Conor Bilton and JP Campion also come on board.

The Laois Gaa Senior Hurling Management Team for 2021 has been confirmed. Laois Gaa sends its best wishes to the team and management for the 2021 season.



Other additions to the management team will be made when the current lockdown period recedes. #laoisgaa pic.twitter.com/hZJ8wk0QfC — Laois GAA (@CLGLaois) February 1, 2021

Plunkett takes over from former Kilkenny star Eddie Brennan, who enjoyed two relatively successful years with the side, stunning Dublin in 2019 and coming close to another upset against Clare in 2020.

The county will compete in the Leinster Championship in 2021, alongside Kilkenny, Galway, Dublin, Wexford and Antrim.

The draw for the provincial championship, which was due to take place next week, has been postponed.