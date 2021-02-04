Cork GAA release new jersey for 2021 season as partnership with Sports Direct is unveiled

Patrick Horgan and the Cork hurlers will be looking for their first All-Ireland title since 2005 this year

Cork GAA have released their new jersey for 2021, as they embark on their sponsorship arrangement with retail company Sports Direct.

The Lee-siders have struck a deal with the Mike Ashley-owned firm, widely reported to be worth €400,000 per year up to 2025, with bonuses available should the Rebels win the Liam MacCarthy or Sam Maguire Cups.

The county's 2020 hurling and football captains, Patrick Horgan and Ian Maguire, were on hand to launch the new shirt, which they will wear in the upcoming intercounty season.

Ian Maguire poses in the new kit

In the small ball, the Rebels failed to mount a significant challenge in 2020, with losses to Waterford and Tipperary flanking a six-point win over Dublin.

The footballers enjoyed a mixed campaign last year, winning promotion from Division 3 and stunning Kerry in the Munster Championship semi-final. But their shock exit at the hands of Tipperary in the provincial decider saw the year end on a sour note.

Ronan McCarthy's charges must plan without Tomás Clancy in 2021, after the Fermoy club man announced his intercounty retirement earlier this week.