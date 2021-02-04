Tipperary GAA confirm underage management roles for James Woodlock and Paddy Christie

Former Tipperary star Woodlock takes charge of the county's minor team

Tipperary GAA have confirmed some high-profile names as managers for their minor and U20 hurling and football sides for 2021.

Former Premier hurler James Woodlock, who missed the All-Ireland winning 2010 season due to a broken leg, takes over the minor team in the county. The Drom-Inch club man, who has been involved in Tipp underage teams for several years since his intercounty retirement in 2015, has been handed a three-year term.

Liam Sheedy and John Devane remain in charge of the senior and U20 teams respectively.

Woodlock has also managed Drom-Inch senior side

In football, former Dublin star Paddy Christie will take up the role as U20 boss. The Ballymun native, who has been part of David Power's senior backroom team over the last year, will combine the two positions.

He takes the reins from former Waterford and Tipp senior boss Tom McGlinchey.

Christie's influence was hailed as Tipperary enjoyed a historic Munster Championship triumph

Tipperary management teams for 2021

Senior hurling

Liam Sheedy (manager)

Darragh Egan

Tommy Dunne

Eoin Kelly

Eamon O'Shea

Senior football

David Power (manager)

Charlie McGeever

Paddy Christie

Joe Hayes (Toomevara)

Tommy Toomey

Declan Browne

U20 hurling

John Devane (manager)

Richie Ruth

Dan Hackett

Ken Dunne

Jason Forristal (S&C)

U20 football

Paddy Christie (manager)

Senior football selectors

Minor hurling

James Woodlock (manager)

Conor O'Brien

Brendan Ferris

Damien Ryan

Cormac McGrath

Minor football

Johnny Nevin (manager)

Peter Creedon (coach)

Christopher Ryan

Adrian Cooke