Tipperary GAA confirm underage management roles for James Woodlock and Paddy Christie
James Woodlock has been named as the Tipperary minor hurling manager, while Paddy Christie will take charge of the Premier's U20 footballers while combining his senior role with the county.
Last Updated: 04/02/21 10:25am
Tipperary GAA have confirmed some high-profile names as managers for their minor and U20 hurling and football sides for 2021.
Former Premier hurler James Woodlock, who missed the All-Ireland winning 2010 season due to a broken leg, takes over the minor team in the county. The Drom-Inch club man, who has been involved in Tipp underage teams for several years since his intercounty retirement in 2015, has been handed a three-year term.
Liam Sheedy and John Devane remain in charge of the senior and U20 teams respectively.
In football, former Dublin star Paddy Christie will take up the role as U20 boss. The Ballymun native, who has been part of David Power's senior backroom team over the last year, will combine the two positions.
He takes the reins from former Waterford and Tipp senior boss Tom McGlinchey.
Tipperary management teams for 2021
Senior hurling
Liam Sheedy (manager)
Darragh Egan
Tommy Dunne
Eoin Kelly
Eamon O'Shea
Senior football
David Power (manager)
Charlie McGeever
Paddy Christie
Joe Hayes (Toomevara)
Tommy Toomey
Declan Browne
U20 hurling
John Devane (manager)
Richie Ruth
Dan Hackett
Ken Dunne
Jason Forristal (S&C)
U20 football
Paddy Christie (manager)
Senior football selectors
Minor hurling
James Woodlock (manager)
Conor O'Brien
Brendan Ferris
Damien Ryan
Cormac McGrath
Minor football
Johnny Nevin (manager)
Peter Creedon (coach)
Christopher Ryan
Adrian Cooke