Dublin's Paul Ryan announces retirement from intercounty hurling after 11 years with the Sky Blues

Ryan was key to the success Dublin enjoyed under Anthony Daly

Dublin forward Paul Ryan has announced his retirement from intercounty hurling.

The Ballyboden St Enda's marksman enjoyed a stellar career in the blue jersey, and played a starring role in some of the county's greatest days over the past decade.

He scored 2-7 in the Sky Blues' historic Leinster final win over Galway in 2013, as they sealed their first provincial triumph in 52 years. He also spearheaded a comeback win over Limerick in the 2015 qualifiers, scoring 0-12 (0-6 from play) in a 1-17 to 1-16 triumph.

The forward announced the news on Friday morning.

"The time has come for me to call it a day on my intercounty career," he said.

Ryan celebrates with the Bob O'Keeffe Cup in 2013

"It has been 11 years of highs and lows and there are so many to thank... Tommy [Naughton] for giving me the chance, Dalo (Anthony Daly) for giving me some of the best memories of my life, Pat [Gilroy] for bringing me back when I thought I was finished and Mattie [Kenny] for his tireless efforts in trying to bring Dublin hurling to the top.

"To my team-mates over the years, we had some great times and I wish you all the best lads.

"The dream was to win an All-Ireland but unfortunately it wasn't to be. I can only hope that chapter will be written in my absence."

Dublin move forward under Kenny in 2021, as the Galway native takes charge for his third year at the helm.