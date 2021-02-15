Joe McDonagh Cup team of the year: Antrim and Kerry lead the way as Champion 15 also announced

Conor McCann has been named the Player of the Year for the second tier competition

The 2020 Joe McDonagh Cup team of the year has been announced, as champions Antrim lead the way with seven representatives.

The Saffrons have players on every out-field line of the team after a terrific campaign that saw them go unbeaten in five matches, culminating in a hard-fought win over Kerry in the final.

The Kingdom have five representatives on the team, Carlow have two, and Westmeath have one.

Shane Conway is among the Kingdom's representatives

Antrim sharpshooter, Conor McCann, has been selected as the 2020 Joe McDonagh Cup Player of the Year. The Creggan Kickham's club man scored 4-20 from play over the course of the campaign.

GAA/GPA 2020 Joe McDonagh Cup Team of the Year

1. Brian Tracey (Carlow)

2. Tomás O'Connor (Kerry)

3. Matthew Donnelly (Antrim)

4. Stephen Rooney (Antrim)

5. Jason Diggins (Kerry)

6. Aonghus Clarke (Westmeath)

7. Ger Walsh (Antrim)

8. Shane Nolan (Kerry)

9. Keelan Molloy (Antrim)

10. Niall McKenna (Antrim)

11. Shane Conway (Kerry)

12. Daniel Collins (Kerry)

13. Chris Nolan (Carlow)

14. Conor McCann (Antrim)

15. Ciaran Clarke (Antrim)

Here is the 2020 Joe McDonagh Team of the Year! Comhghairdeas leat! 👏👏 #GAA @gaelicplayers pic.twitter.com/1VOzdy3q7A — The GAA (@officialgaa) February 15, 2021

Champion 15

The best hurlers from the 2020 Christy Ring, Nickey Rackard, and Lory Meagher Cups have been honoured on the 2020 GAA/GPA Champion 15 team.

The selection contains players from nine counties and features seven players who competed in the Ring Cup, six who competed in the Rackard Cup, and two who competed in the Meagher Cup.

Christy Ring Cup winners, Kildare, lead the way with four players on the 15-man selection, while Down, Donegal, Mayo, Fermanagh, Offaly, Louth, Wicklow, and Tyrone are also represented.

The Player of the Year winners in the three competitions have also been confirmed.

GAA/GPA Christy Ring Cup Player of the Year: Paul Divilly (Kildare)

GAA/GPA Nickey Rackard Cup Player of the Year: Danny Cullen (Donegal)

GAA/GPA Lory Meagher Cup Player of the Year: Andrew Mackin (Louth)

Kildare's Paul Divilly is the Christy Ring Cup Player of the Year

GAA/GPA Champion 15

1. Stephen Keith (Down) - Christy Ring Cup

2. Sean McVeigh (Donegal) - Nickey Rackard Cup

3. Caolan Taggart (Down) - Christy Ring Cup

4. Cathal Freeman (Mayo) - Nickey Rackard Cup

5. Conor McShea (Fermanagh) - Lory Meagher Cup

6. Rian Boran (Kildare) - Christy Ring Cup

7. Danny Cullen (Donegal) - Nickey Rackard Cup

8. Eoghan Cahill (Offaly) - Christy Ring Cup

9. Paul Divilly (Kildare) - Christy Ring Cup

10. Damian Casey (Tyrone) - Nickey Rackard Cup

11. James Burke (Kildare) - Christy Ring Cup

12. Shane Boland (Mayo) - Nickey Rackard Cup

13. Jack Sheridan (Kildare) - Christy Ring Cup

14. Andrew Mackin (Louth) - Lory Meagher Cup

15. Christy Moorehouse (Wicklow) - Christy Ring Cup