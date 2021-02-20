All-Stars hurling team 2020: All-Ireland champions Limerick lead the way with eight players

Seán Finn and Kyle Hayes are among the sizeable Limerick contingent

All-Ireland champions Limerick lead the way in the 2020 All-Stars hurling team, as John Kiely's side have nine representatives on the side.

Nickie Quaid collects his first award in goals, following in the footsteps of his father Tommy who was on the 1992 team.

Seán Finn, Dan Morrissey, Diarmaid Byrnes and Kyle Hayes are included in the backs.

Gearoid Hegarty, Cian Lynch, Tom Morrissey and Aaron Gillane are honoured in the forwards.

The Treaty's haul of nine is a record-equalling total, after a year of raw dominance that saw the Munster county win every honour available. It is only the fourth time that one county has had nine on the side, with Kilkenny previously achieving the feat on three occasions.

The Limerick hurlers swept all before them, winning every one of their matches in 2020

Beaten All-Ireland finalists Waterford have three on the selection, with Tadhg de Búrca, Jamie Barron and Stephen Bennett recognised.

Daithí Burke of Galway has been included for the fifth time in his career, while former Hurler of the Year winners TJ Reid and Tony Kelly complete the side.

Dublin dominated the football selection, which was announced on Friday morning.

As for the individual prizes, Hegarty was given the top honour in hurling, with Brian Fenton winning the football equivalent.

Congratulations to @BrianFenton08 - the 2020 Footballer of the Year 💙🌟 pic.twitter.com/LGFcFmAziF — Dublin GAA (@DubGAAOfficial) February 20, 2021

Kilkenny's Eoin Cody and Mayo's Oisín Mullin were named Young Hurler and Young Footballer of the year respectively.

2020 All-Stars hurling team: Nickie Quaid (Limerick); Sean Finn (Limerick), Dan Morrissey (Limerick), Daithí Burke (Galway); Diarmaid Byrnes (Limerick), Tadhg de Búrca (Waterford), Kyle Hayes (Limerick); Jamie Barron (Waterford), Tony Kelly (Clare); Gearoid Hegarty (Limerick), Cian Lynch (Limerick), Tom Morrissey (Limerick); Aaron Gillane (Limerick), TJ Reid (Kilkenny), Stephen Bennett (Waterford).

Hurler of the Year: Gearoid Hegarty (Limerick).

Young Hurler of the Year: Eoin Cody (Kilkenny).

Footballer of the Year: Brian Fenton (Dublin).

Young Footballer of the Year: Oisín Mullin (Mayo).