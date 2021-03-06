Camogie All-Stars 2020: Kilkenny lead way in team of the year as Denise Gaule named as the standout player

Gaule scored 1-6 in the All-Ireland final

Denise Gaule has been named Camogie Senior Player of the Year, after helping Kilkenny to the All-Ireland title in 2020.

Gaule took the top prize in Saturday's virtual awards show, on a night that saw the Noresiders claim six All-Stars in the team of the year.

It is the second time the Windgap star has been crowned as the country's standout player, having previously won the gong in 2016.

Kilkenny staged a second-half comeback in December's All-Ireland final, beating Galway 1-14 to 1-11 to regain the O'Duffy Cup. It was the Cats' 14th title overall, and their first in four years after a run of three consecutive final losses. Gaule played a starring role, scoring 1-6.

Claire Phelan, Grace Walsh, Davina Tobin, Gaule, Miriam Walsh and Anne Dalton have all been included on the All-Star team for Kilkenny. Recently-retired Dalton scooped the seventh award of her career.

Kilkenny players celebrate the All-Ireland final win

Meanwhile, runners-up Galway have two players on the team, with Shauna Healy and Orlaith McGraith recognised.

Beaten semi-finalists Cork and Tipperary have three players apiece: Hannah Looney, Chloe Sigerson and Orla Cronin from the Rebel County, and Áine Slattery, Mary Ryan and Karen Kennedy for the Premier.

Waterford's Niamh Rockett makes up the team.

2020 All-Star team: Áine Slattery (Tipperary); Shauna Healy (Galway), Claire Phelan (Kilkenny), Mary Ryan (Tipperary); Hannah Looney (Cork), Karen Kennedy (Tipperary), Davina Tobin (Kilkenny); Chloe Sigerson (Cork), Grace Walsh (Kilkenny); Niamh Rockett (Waterford), Orla Cronin (Cork), Denise Gaule (Kilkenny); Orlaith McGrath (Galway), Miriam Walsh (Kilkenny), Anne Dalton (Kilkenny).

Armagh's Ciara Donnelly and Down's Niamh Mallon were named Player of the Year in the junior and intermediate grades respectively.

Kilkenny boss Brian Dowling was named Manager of the Year.