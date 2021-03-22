Ger Loughnane voices concerns around Clare hurling: 'We are in dissarray'

Ger Loughnane led Clare to All-Ireland titles in 1995 and 1997

Two-time All-Ireland winning manager Ger Loughnane has voiced his concerns around the situation in which Clare GAA finds itself.

The Banner's county board has found itself the subject of scrutiny in recent weeks, with focus on expenditure of the Clare hurling supporters club.

In an open letter, Loughnane appealed to Clare hurling supporters to get behind 'Club Clare' to support the county's hurling teams financially.

"The first half of the last decade brought us so many hurling highlights at underage and senior level that it's difficult to put a hierarchy of satisfaction to these. My own highlight was the Under 21 All-Ireland Final in Thurles in 2013, a game that was sandwiched between the two epic senior finals in Croke Park in that never to be forgotten September," he reminisced.

Clare won the All-Ireland title in 2013

"What made that victory so special was towards the end of the game, Clare youngsters of various ages, girls and boys, seemed to emerge from nowhere and begin lining the perimeter of the field, hurleys in hand, waiting for the game to end. There seemed to be thousands of them there and just as the final whistle sounded, they resembled a stream of locusts as they stormed onto the pitch, blotting out the Thurles turf.

"Looking on from the stand, I can still recall the joy I felt and the confidence I had that the future of Clare Hurling was secure. Two weeks later that future looked to be copper-fastened when our young team brilliantly captured the MacCarthy Cup. That September we were the envy of every other hurling county in the land.

"Now, less than eight years later, we are in disarray, so much so that the gap between us and our main competitors is widening at a frightening rate. The big worry now is that this gap will develop into a chasm through which we will topple into hurling irrelevance."

The former Clare and Galway boss urged others to sign up:

"Join Club Clare, even if it is just for one year. I have already done so. Through all our efforts, we will secure the future of hurling and camogie in Clare and we will again have glorious days when the Banner will be flying high, as it did in those unforgettable days in the past."

Clare exited the 2020 All-Ireland Hurling Championship at the quarter-final stage, following a nine-point loss to Waterford in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.