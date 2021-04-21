2021 Hurling Championship draws: What we learned after the Munster and Leinster pairings were announced

Limerick and Cork will renew their rivalry in the Munster Championship semi-final

Following the draws for the 2021 Munster and Leinster Hurling Championships, we ponder the main talking points ahead of the action.

2021 Munster SHC draw First round Clare vs Waterford Semi-finals Limerick vs Cork Tipperary vs Clare/Waterford

Early test for the Rebels

Limerick were undoubtedly the team to avoid in the minds of every other county in Munster, and it was Cork who drew the short straw.

Kieran Kingston's outfit endured a disappointing 2020 season, with a qualifier win over Dublin offset by defeats to Waterford and Tipperary.

Nonetheless, the Lee-siders will have more confidence heading into a summer championship, given their propensity for top-of-the-ground hurling.

They will have little fear of the Treaty, having gone toe-to-toe with them in recent years. The last championship meeting saw Cork emerge from the Gaelic Grounds with victory in the 2019 Munster round-robin, while the sides were level after 70 minutes on two occasions the previous summer.

Due to the teams' differing fortunes in 2020, Cork will be widely written off. And that will suit them just fine.

Patrick Horgan and Co will enter as underdogs against the All-Ireland champions

Kind draw for Tipperary?

There is no such thing as an easy draw in the Munster Hurling Championship. Nonetheless, avoiding the first round is a good start.

Staying on the opposite side of the draw to reigning All-Ireland champions Limerick is also a bonus.

To that end, Liam Sheedy will be pleased with how the draw fell for the Premier County.

They will likely be using the National League to give more game time to younger stars, with players from the 2018 U21 and 2019 U20 All-Ireland winning teams continuing to find their feet at the senior grade. Tipp will need to find a balancing act between the emerging talent and the senior guard, but know that they are not far away from the required standard if they get it right.

They await Clare or Waterford in the Munster semi-final, and will be hopeful of returning to the provincial final in their pursuit of a first Munster title since 2016.

Liam Sheedy is looking for a third All-Ireland title as Tipperary manager

Hard road for Banner once more

After a winter of discontent in the Banner County, matches are finally back on the horizon. While some well-publicised off-field issues remain, Brian Lohan's charges have a date towards which to work.

Last year, a depleted Clare side relied heavily on Tony Kelly. When the Ballyea star was handicapped by injury in their All-Ireland quarter-final against Waterford, they fell short.

Can they pick it back up for their rematch with the Déise?

If they are to win a first Munster title since 1998, they would need to go through 2020 All-Ireland finalists Waterford, 2019 All-Ireland champions Tipperary, and then either Cork or Limerick.

It is the second year in a row that they have been drawn in the first round.

If they do not step it up a level, the Banner will be heading for the back door once again.

Clare face Waterford in the first round of the Munster Championship

2021 Leinster SHC draw First round Dublin vs Antrim Wexford vs Laois Semi-finals Kilkenny vs Wexford/Laois Dublin/Antrim vs Galway

Familiar foes for Davy's do-or-die year in the southeast?

Davy Fitzgerald is preparing for his fifth season as Wexford manager, and many believe it could be his last. If that is to be the case, it is a year that could define the former Waterford and Clare boss' time in the Model County.

First up is Laois in a quarter-final, and should they overcome their first assignment, Kilkenny lie in wait.

The Yellowbellies have enjoyed some famous days against the Cats in recent years, with the 2017 Leinster semi-final and 2019 provincial decider as standouts. The Nore-siders came out on top in the 2018 round-robin, while they shared the spoils in Wexford Park 12 months later.

A date with Brian Cody's charges could set the tone for the remainder of Wexford's season. A win would propel them back into a Leinster final, and stand as a much-needed shot in the arm following a dismal 2020 campaign. Defeat, and they would find themselves hurtling towards the qualifiers, firmly on the back foot.

Davy Fitzgerald and Brian Cody are no strangers on the sideline

Leinster's underdogs facing an uphill task

Laois and Antrim were likely praying to draw each other in Tuesday's Leinster draw. With demotion to the Joe McDonagh Cup back on the table in 2021, the losers of the two Leinster quarter-finals will meet in a relegation play-off; the winner of which will progress to the first round of the qualifiers.

Antrim are facing a step-up following their promotion from the Joe McDonagh Cup

The Joe McDonagh champions of 2019 and 2020 will be hoping to avoid a return to the second tier, and must win one match to retain their Liam MacCarthy status for next year.

Many are predicting victories for Dublin and Wexford in the Leinster quarter-finals, which would see the O'Moore County and the Saffrons pitted against one another in the relegation play-off.

National League shadow-boxing?

The National League gets under way from May 8, but teams may be reluctant to show their hand too early.

Cork-Limerick, Dublin-Antrim and Wexford-Laois are all match-ups which will be repeated in the championship, weeks after they meet in the National League.

Tipperary-Waterford and Kilkenny-Wexford are also potential championship clashes that will have a dress rehearsal in May or early June.

Managers will be aware that league wins will count for little if they are sent crashing out of the championship a few weeks later.