Limerick All-Ireland winner Paddy O'Loughlin opts out of Treaty hurling panel for 2021

Paddy O'Loughlin celebrates with the Liam MacCarthy Cup after last December's All-Ireland final win over Waterford

Limerick will be without defender Paddy O'Loughlin for the 2021 season, after the Treaty half-back elected to opt out of John Kiely's panel.

O'Loughlin, who was brought into last December's All-Ireland final as a substitute, has withdrawn for 'personal reasons', according to a Limerick GAA statement.

The Kilmallock man nailed down a starting place on the team in 2019, helping Limerick to win the Munster Championship that year. O'Loughlin captained UCC to the 2020 Fitzgibbon Cup, and also helped the college to reach the 2020 Cork Premier Senior Hurling Championship semi-final.

O'Loughlin in action against John McGrath and Michael Breen of Tipperary

Meanwhile, there have been four additions to the Limerick panel for the new season, Colin Coughlan (Ballybrown), Cathal O'Neill (Crecora-Manister) and Tom Hayes (Doon) come into the fold, while Barry Murphy of Doon also returns.

NEW FACES ON LIMERICK SENIOR HURLING PANEL FOR 2021 https://t.co/Zzn4lYYdLd — Limerick GAA (@LimerickCLG) May 3, 2021

At present, Limerick are preparing for the season with a panel of 38 players.

They get their 2021 season underway on Saturday night, when Tipperary visit the LIT Gaelic Grounds for their National League opener.

The Treaty will open their Munster Championship against Cork in the semi-final.