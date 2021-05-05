Keith Higgins named Mayo hurling captain as former football star prepares for National Hurling League

Keith Higgins is focusing fully on hurling

Keith Higgins will captain the Mayo senior hurlers for 2021.

The four-time All-Star footballer called time on his career with James Horan's squad in January, but vowed to continue with the hurlers.

The Ballyhaunis man juggled with the small ball in recent years while playing predominantly with the footballers, but will now fully focus on hurling.

Mayo GAA announced on Wednesday that the former Young Footballer of the Year will captain Derek Walsh's charges for 2021. Meanwhile, Stephen Coyne will act as vice-captain.

As Sunday’s opening round is another day closer, we’re delighted to announce that Derek Walsh has confirmed @BallyhaunisGAA @keithhiggins7 will be Captain & @TooreenHurlers @coyner01 will be Vice-Captain for 2021

Best of luck to Keith, Stephen & the squad for this season#mayogaa pic.twitter.com/dSDlFKve6e — Mayo GAA (@MayoGAA) May 5, 2021

Higgins will lead the Westerners into their National League campaign, which they open against Derry on Sunday afternoon at MacHale Park, Castlebar. After relegation from Division 2A in 2020, they will be looking to bounce straight back this season.

Higgins in action during the 2016 Nicky Rackard Cup final win over Armagh

They will then compete in the Nicky Rackard Cup, a competition which they won in 2016 when Higgins was a member of the team.