Keith Higgins named Mayo hurling captain as former football star prepares for National Hurling League

After retiring from intercounty football, Keith Higgins will captain the Mayo senior hurling team as they embark on their 2021 season in Division 2B of the National League and the Nicky Rackard Cup

Last Updated: 05/05/21 1:50pm

Keith Higgins is focusing fully on hurling

Keith Higgins will captain the Mayo senior hurlers for 2021.

The four-time All-Star footballer called time on his career with James Horan's squad in January, but vowed to continue with the hurlers.

The Ballyhaunis man juggled with the small ball in recent years while playing predominantly with the footballers, but will now fully focus on hurling.

Mayo GAA announced on Wednesday that the former Young Footballer of the Year will captain Derek Walsh's charges for 2021. Meanwhile, Stephen Coyne will act as vice-captain.

Higgins will lead the Westerners into their National League campaign, which they open against Derry on Sunday afternoon at MacHale Park, Castlebar. After relegation from Division 2A in 2020, they will be looking to bounce straight back this season.

Higgins in action during the 2016 Nicky Rackard Cup final win over Armagh

They will then compete in the Nicky Rackard Cup, a competition which they won in 2016 when Higgins was a member of the team.

