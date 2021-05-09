2021 National Hurling and Football Leagues: Tables from all divisions in both codes

Cork overcame Waterford on the opening weekend

The 2021 National Leagues take on a novel format due to the truncated season.

In the small ball, there will be no knockout phase in the top tier. The two counties who win Division 1 groups A and B will be declared joint-champions. Should those two teams meet in the championship, that match will double up as the National League final.

In football, each division is split into two groups of four. Each team will play three matches. The top two from each group will then move into semi-finals, followed by a potential final on June 19/20, if the counties involved do not have championship openers the following weekend. The bottom two teams in each divisional group will proceed to a relegation play-off.

Hurling

NHL Division 1A Team P W D L +/- Pts Galway 1 1 0 0 30 2 Cork 1 1 0 0 7 2 Limerick 1 0 1 0 0 1 Tipperary 1 0 1 0 0 1 Waterford 1 0 0 1 -7 0 Westmeath 1 0 0 1 -30 0

NHL Division 1B Team P W D L +/- Pts Wexford 1 1 0 0 19 2 Kilkenny 1 1 0 0 5 2 Antrim 1 1 0 0 2 2 Clare 1 0 0 1 -2 0 Dublin 1 0 0 1 -5 0 Antrim 1 0 0 1 -19 0

NHL Division 2A Team P W D L +/- Pts Offaly 1 1 0 0 16 2 Carlow 1 1 0 0 11 2 Kerry 1 1 0 0 11 2 Down 1 0 0 1 -11 0 Wicklow 1 0 0 1 -11 0 Meath 1 0 0 1 -16 0

NHL Division 2B Team P W D L +/- Pts Mayo 1 1 0 0 2 2 Donegal 1 1 0 0 2 2 Kildare 0 0 0 0 0 0 Roscommon 1 0 0 1 -2 0 Derry 1 0 0 1 -2 0

NHL Division 3A Team P W D L +/- Pts Armagh 0 0 0 0 0 0 Longford 0 0 0 0 0 0 Monaghan 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sligo 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tyrone 0 0 0 0 0 0

NHL Division 3B Team P W D L +/- Pts Cavan 0 0 0 0 0 0 Fermanagh 0 0 0 0 0 0 Leitrim 0 0 0 0 0 0 Louth 0 0 0 0 0 0

Football

NFL Division 1 North Team P W D L +/- Pts Armagh 0 0 0 0 0 0 Donegal 0 0 0 0 0 0 Monaghan 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tyrone 0 0 0 0 0 0

NFL Division 1 South Team P W D L +/- Pts Dublin 0 0 0 0 0 0 Galway 0 0 0 0 0 0 Kerry 0 0 0 0 0 0 Roscommon 0 0 0 0 0 0

NFL Division 2 North Team P W D L +/- Pts Down 0 0 0 0 0 0 Mayo 0 0 0 0 0 0 Meath 0 0 0 0 0 0 Westmeath 0 0 0 0 0 0

NFL Division 2 South Team P W D L +/- Pts Clare 0 0 0 0 0 0 Cork 0 0 0 0 0 0 Kildare 0 0 0 0 0 0 Laois 0 0 0 0 0 0

NFL Division 3 North Team P W D L +/- Pts Cavan 0 0 0 0 0 0 Derry 0 0 0 0 0 0 Fermanagh 0 0 0 0 0 0 Longford 0 0 0 0 0 0

NFL Division 3 South Team P W D L +/- Pts Limerick 0 0 0 0 0 0 Offaly 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tipperary 0 0 0 0 0 0 Wicklow 0 0 0 0 0 0

NFL Division 4 North Team P W D L +/- Pts Antrim 0 0 0 0 0 0 Leitrim 0 0 0 0 0 0 Louth 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sligo 0 0 0 0 0 0