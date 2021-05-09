GAA Hurling News

2021 National Hurling and Football Leagues: Tables from all divisions in both codes

Tables from all divisions in the 2021 Allianz Hurling and Football Leagues.

Last Updated: 09/05/21 8:38pm

Cork overcame Waterford on the opening weekend
The 2021 National Leagues take on a novel format due to the truncated season.

In the small ball, there will be no knockout phase in the top tier. The two counties who win Division 1 groups A and B will be declared joint-champions. Should those two teams meet in the championship, that match will double up as the National League final.

In football, each division is split into two groups of four. Each team will play three matches. The top two from each group will then move into semi-finals, followed by a potential final on June 19/20, if the counties involved do not have championship openers the following weekend. The bottom two teams in each divisional group will proceed to a relegation play-off.

Hurling

NHL Division 1A

Team P W D L +/- Pts
Galway 1 1 0 0 30 2
Cork 1 1 0 0 7 2
Limerick 1 0 1 0 0 1
Tipperary 1 0 1 0 0 1
Waterford 1 0 0 1 -7 0
Westmeath 1 0 0 1 -30 0

NHL Division 1B

Team P W D L +/- Pts
Wexford 1 1 0 0 19 2
Kilkenny 1 1 0 0 5 2
Antrim 1 1 0 0 2 2
Clare 1 0 0 1 -2 0
Dublin 1 0 0 1 -5 0
Antrim 1 0 0 1 -19 0

NHL Division 2A

Team P W D L +/- Pts
Offaly 1 1 0 0 16 2
Carlow 1 1 0 0 11 2
Kerry 1 1 0 0 11 2
Down 1 0 0 1 -11 0
Wicklow 1 0 0 1 -11 0
Meath 1 0 0 1 -16 0

NHL Division 2B

Team P W D L +/- Pts
Mayo 1 1 0 0 2 2
Donegal 1 1 0 0 2 2
Kildare 0 0 0 0 0 0
Roscommon 1 0 0 1 -2 0
Derry 1 0 0 1 -2 0

NHL Division 3A

Team P W D L +/- Pts
Armagh 0 0 0 0 0 0
Longford 0 0 0 0 0 0
Monaghan 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sligo 0 0 0 0 0 0
Tyrone 0 0 0 0 0 0

NHL Division 3B

Team P W D L +/- Pts
Cavan 0 0 0 0 0 0
Fermanagh 0 0 0 0 0 0
Leitrim 0 0 0 0 0 0
Louth 0 0 0 0 0 0

Football

NFL Division 1 North

Team P W D L +/- Pts
Armagh 0 0 0 0 0 0
Donegal 0 0 0 0 0 0
Monaghan 0 0 0 0 0 0
Tyrone 0 0 0 0 0 0

NFL Division 1 South

Team P W D L +/- Pts
Dublin 0 0 0 0 0 0
Galway 0 0 0 0 0 0
Kerry 0 0 0 0 0 0
Roscommon 0 0 0 0 0 0

NFL Division 2 North

Team P W D L +/- Pts
Down 0 0 0 0 0 0
Mayo 0 0 0 0 0 0
Meath 0 0 0 0 0 0
Westmeath 0 0 0 0 0 0

NFL Division 2 South

Team P W D L +/- Pts
Clare 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cork 0 0 0 0 0 0
Kildare 0 0 0 0 0 0
Laois 0 0 0 0 0 0

NFL Division 3 North

Team P W D L +/- Pts
Cavan 0 0 0 0 0 0
Derry 0 0 0 0 0 0
Fermanagh 0 0 0 0 0 0
Longford 0 0 0 0 0 0

NFL Division 3 South

Team P W D L +/- Pts
Limerick 0 0 0 0 0 0
Offaly 0 0 0 0 0 0
Tipperary 0 0 0 0 0 0
Wicklow 0 0 0 0 0 0

NFL Division 4 North

Team P W D L +/- Pts
Antrim 0 0 0 0 0 0
Leitrim 0 0 0 0 0 0
Louth 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sligo 0 0 0 0 0 0

NFL Division 4 South

Team P W D L +/- Pts
Carlow 0 0 0 0 0 0
Waterford 0 0 0 0 0 0
Wexford 0 0 0 0 0 0

