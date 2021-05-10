Tipperary hurler Bryan O'Mara ruled out for four to six weeks with fractured arm injury

Bryan O'Mara is set for a spell on the sidelines

Tipperary's Bryan O'Mara is set for a spell on the sidelines, after fracturing his arm during the Premier's draw with Limerick on Saturday.

Holycross-Ballycahill club man O'Mara, who helped Tipp win the U20 All-Ireland title in 2019, looks set to miss the entirety of the National League campaign.

He was forced ashore late in Tipp's National League opener at the LIT Gaelic Grounds after sustaining the injury, being replaced by Padraic Maher. He will likely be ruled out of the rest of the competition.

O'Mara in action against Conor Boylan of Limerick on Saturday

Tipperary GAA announced the news on Monday afternoon:

"It has been confirmed this morning that Tipperary senior hurler Bryan O'Mara, who was withdrawn from last Saturday's Allianz Hurling League game, has sustained a fracture to his arm and will be out for four to six weeks. We wish Bryan a speedy recovery."

Liam Sheedy's charges face Cork on Saturday evening in Semple Stadium.

They will also face Galway, Westmeath and Waterford in the coming weeks, as they prepare for their Munster Championship semi-final in July, when they will meet either Clare or the Déise.