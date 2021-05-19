Wexford hurling players test positive for Covid-19; Model County chairman confident of fulfilling Kilkenny fixture

Two players in the Wexford senior hurling squad have tested positive for Covid-19.

This comes as the Model County prepare for Sunday's National League meeting with Kilkenny at Nowlan Park.

Speaking on South East Radio, county board chairman Micheál Martin confirmed the news, but said they are not 'overly concerned' that there is an outbreak beyond the two cases.

"We know at the moment that there are two players that have tested positive. I wouldn't want to comment more, for privacy of information. But I don't think we're overly concerned beyond that, at this present time," he said.

"This is probably something we're going to have to get used to throughout the summer," he added.

"As society opens up there will be isolated cases. I'm led to believe there were a number of counties last week in the lead-up to matches who had isolated cases."

Martin went on to state that Sunday's trip to face the Cats will still take place:

"Absolutely, we would imagine the game will go ahead. Obviously we have to work through all the procedures."

Wexford are currently top of the Division 1B table, after opening wins over Laois and Clare.