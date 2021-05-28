Fans to return to sports events in Ireland as government confirms easing of Covid-19 restrictions

Croke Park will host the 2021 National Camogie League finals

The Irish government has announced the latest easing of Covid-19 restrictions, which paves the way for spectators returning to sports events.

From Monday June 7, 100 attendees can attend matches, with that number rising to 200 at venues which can hold more than 5,000.

There have also been a number of test events confirmed, which will trial greater numbers.

The biggest trial event confirmed is the final of the National Camogie Leagues at Croke Park, with 3,000 fans permitted to attend.

Test sports events Date Venue Event Capacity June 11 RDS Leinster vs Dragons 1,200 June 11 Tallaght Stadium Shamrock Rovers vs Finn Harps 1,000 June 11 Turners Cross Cork City vs Cabinteely 600 June 20 Croke Park Camogie league finals 3,000 June 25 Tallaght Stadium Shamrock Rovers vs Drogheda 1,000 June 26 Morton Stadium Athletics Ireland National Championships 400 End of June The Curragh Race meeting 1,000 for one day of the three day event

Two test events will be held at Tallaght Stadium

Although not included in the Irish government press release, the LGFA confirmed in a statement that the Lidl National League finals will also take place as a Croke Park test event on Saturday, June 26.

"The LGFA wishes to place on the record its thanks to the Working Group for return of spectators to stadia, Ministers Catherine Martin and Jack Chambers, and to our colleagues at Croke Park for making the stadium available on that date," read a statement from the ladies football governing body.

"We are very much looking forward to welcoming spectators to Croke Park on Saturday, June 26, for what should be a very special occasion."

Further increases to numbers permitted at events are being considered for August.

At present, all sporting events are being played behind closed doors in Ireland.

North of the border, 500 fans are allowed to attend matches. This weekend, the GAA's National League games taking place in the six counties will welcome fans back into stadia.