Dublin 2-23 Clare 0-34: Tony Kelly hits 0-20 to steer Banner to victory in Parnell Park

Tony Kelly was deadly from placed balls

Tony Kelly scored 0-20 as Clare recovered from a half-time deficit to beat Dublin 0-34 to 2-23 at Parnell Park.

It has been a difficult few weeks for Clare hurling on and off the field.

But Brian Lohan's charges were able to welcome back former All-Star Colm Galvin for his first start for two years on Saturday. Meanwhile, Ballyea star Kelly returned from injury to put in a match-winning performance.

Meanwhile, Dublin's wait for a victory against one of hurling's heavy hitters continues, as they prepare for their championship opener against Antrim under Mattie Kenny.

It is a welcome victory for Brian Lohan

The Dubs enjoyed a bright start, with points from Cian Boland and Danny Sutcliffe helping them into a 0-5 to 0-2 lead.

However, the Banner then found their feet. Aron Shanagher provided an outlet in the full-forward line, as Tony Kelly began picking off scores from placed balls.

It was 0-6 apiece at the water break, but the stoppage failed to stem the Clare momentum as they scored six of the next seven scores to burst into a 0-12 to 0-7 lead.

The visitors' purple patch was eventually ended almost single-handedly by Ronan Hayes, however. The Kilmacud Crokes forward won a long ball sent in by Boland, turned his marker and rattled the net. He quickly followed it up with a point, and could have had a second goal were it not for an acrobatic save of Eibhear Quilligan.

Boland then bundled it into the Clare goal after bursting through a forest of Clare defenders, to help the hosts into a 2-11 to 0-15 lead at the break.

Ronan Hayes celebrates his first-half goal

Clare came flying out of the traps after the restart, and they dominated the third quarter. A string of Tony Kelly frees and three Aidan McCarthy points put them 0-25 to 2-16 ahead at the water break, with Dublin struggling to muster a response.

Three more Banner points without reply put six between the teams, and Dublin faded out of the contest.

Donal Burke kept the scoreboard ticking over for the hosts, but the Banner continued to pounce on any mistakes. Kelly was deadly from placed balls, as they out-pointed the men from the capital to ease to a five-point victory.

John Conlon of Clare in action against Eamonn Dillon of Dublin

Scorers

Dublin: Donal Burke (0-13, 0-9f), Ronan Hayes (1-2), Cian Boland (1-1), Danny Sutcliffe (0-2), Chris Crummey (0-2), Mark Schutte (0-1), Daire Gray (0-1), Eamonn Dillon (0-1).

Clare: Tony Kelly (0-20, 0-15f, 0-1 '65), Aidan McCarthy (0-4), Shane O'Donnell (0-2), Mark Rodgers (0-2), David Fitzgerald (0-2), Diarmuid Ryan (0-1), Cathal Malone (0-1), Aron Shanagher (0-1), David Reidy (0-1).

Teams

Dublin

1. Alan Nolan

3. Eoghan O'Donnell

4. Cian O'Callaghan

2. Andrew Dunphy

5. Paddy Smyth

6. Conor Burke

7. Daire Gray

9. James Madden

11. Chris Crummey

10. Danny Sutcliffe

14. Ronan Hayes

12. Mark Schutte

8. Donal Burke

13. Cian Boland

15. Eamonn Dillon

Subs:

Rian McBride for Paddy Smyth (50th minute)

John Hetherton for Mark Schutte (53rd minute)

Davy Keogh for Cian Boland (60th minute)

Fergal Whitely for Danny Sutcliffe (69th minute)

Paul Crummey for Eamonn Dillon (69th minute)

Clare

1. Eibhear Quilligan

2. Rory Hayes

3. Conor Cleary

4. Aaron Fitzgerald

5. Diarmuid Ryan

6. John Conlon

18. Paidi Fitzpatrick

8. Cathal Malone

21. Colm Galvin

7, Aidan McCarthy

13. Tony Kelly

15. Shane O'Donnell

14. Aron Shanagher

13. Mark Rodgers

11. Ian Galvin

Subs:

David Reidy for Ian Galvin (48th minute)

David Fitzgerald for Paidi Fitzpatrick (53rd minute)

Stiofan McMahon for Mark Rodgers (63rd minute)

Jason McCarthy for Colm Galvin (67th minute)