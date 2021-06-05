Limerick 0-33 Cork 2-19: Treaty pick up first win in 2021 in dress rehearsal for Munster semi-final

Cian Lynch of Limerick in action against Daire Connery of Cork

Reigning All-Ireland champions Limerick have picked up their first win of 2021, beating Cork 0-33 to 2-19 at the LIT Gaelic Grounds.

The Treaty endured an underwhelming start to the season, failing to deliver a victory in their opening three fixtures against Tipperary, Galway and Waterford in recent weeks.

Perhaps with one eye on the Munster semi-final between the sides on July 3, Cork boss Kieran Kingston fielded an experimental side, with Patrick Horgan among a host of big names to be left out of the starting team.

Limerick and Cork will meet again in four weeks' time, a game which will be live and exclusive on Sky Sports

John Kiely's side put the game to bed in the first half, building a 0-20 to 1-7 lead at the break. Jack O'Connor found the net for the Rebels in 12th minute to peg the home side back after a fast start, but Limerick's scoring power came to the fore to open a 10-point half-time lead.

The Lee-siders looked to their bench at the break, introducing Horgan along with other established names including Luke Meade, and they held their own in the second half.

The Glen Rovers sharp-shooter scored nine points, eight of which came from placed balls, as the Rebels settled in the contest. O'Connor continued his impressive campaign with a second goal, finishing the evening with 2-1.

Cork persisted with their running game which has been evident in recent weeks, and despite the defeat they will be hopeful that they are still moving in the right direction.

Jack O'Connor beats Limerick goalkeeper Barry Hennessy for his second goal

Kiely will be pleased with 12 different scorers contributing. Tom Morrissey and Cian Lynch both amassed 0-4 from play, while teenagers Colin Coughlan and Cathal O'Neill struck for two points each.

Bigger tests lie ahead for both sides. Limerick finish their league campaign next weekend against Westmeath, while Cork will face Galway.

Full focus will then turn to Semple Stadium on July 3, when the sides meet again with the stakes significantly higher.