National Hurling League: Galway top Division 1A with win over Cork, Waterford see off Tipperary

Conor Whelan scored one of Galway's three goals against Cork

Galway have topped Division 1A, after a five-point win over Cork on Lee-side.

The Tribesmen will share the 2021 National Hurling League title with Kilkenny, unless the two sides meet in the championship, in which case that clash will double up as a league final.

NHL Division 1A Team P W D L +/- Pts Galway 5 4 0 1 44 8 Waterford 5 3 0 2 -3 6 Tipperary 5 2 2 1 23 6 Limerick 5 2 1 2 15 5 Cork 5 2 1 2 27 5 Westmeath 5 0 0 5 -106 0

Cork 2-23 Galway 3-25

Galway timed their run to perfection on Lee-side, as a late burst saw them over the line against Cork.

It was a game of two halves, as the Lee-siders led by seven during the first-half. Goals from Conor Cahalane and Joe O'Connor helped the Rebels to build a 2-12 to 0-12 lead at the break.

However, from there Galway began to creep back into the contest, as goals from Conor Whelan and Conor Cooney levelled it, 2-17 apiece at the second-half water-break.

Cork did go two points head once more, but in truth the Tribesmen dominated the final quarter, scoring 1-8 to seal victory and top the table.

Galway secured the comeback victory

Waterford 2-29 Tipperary 3-21

Stephen Bennett scored 0-15 as Waterford finished their league campaign on a high with a five-point win over Tipperary at Walsh Park.

Iarlaith Daly anchored the Waterford defence impressively, as Liam Cahill's charges laid down a marker ahead of the championship.

Dessie Hutchinson was lively in the Déise attack once more, scoring 2-2. Goals from Jason Forde, Noel McGrath and Seamus Callanan were not enough for the Premier, as both teams now turn their attention to the Munster Championship.

The victory ensures Waterford leap-frog Tipperary in the table and into second place in the final standings.

Michael Breen of Tipperary in action against Iarlaith Daly of Waterford

Westmeath 0-18 Limerick 3-26

All-Ireland champions Limerick were already out of contention to top the table, while Westmeath were condemned to a relegation play-off, so Sunday's result in Mullingar was merely academic.

The Lake County put it up to the Treaty in the first half, trailing 0-10 to 0-14 at the break.

However, late goals from Kyle Hayes, Darren O'Connell and Pat Ryan helped John Kiely's charges over the line as they ran out 17-point winners.

Limerick will now focus on their Munster Championship semi-final against Cork, which will be live on Sky Sports on July 3. Westmeath will compete in the Joe McDonagh Cup.

Kyle Hayes celebrates his goal

Division 2A

Offaly made it five wins from five, with a dominant 1-32 to 0-10 win over Wicklow.

Meanwhile, Down and Carlow also finished their campaigns on a high with comprehensive victories over Meath and Kerry respectively.

The Mourne County overcame the Royals, 4-23 to 0-15, while the Barrowsiders downed the Kingdom, 3-25 to 0-14.