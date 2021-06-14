Brian Barry
GAA Editor @BrianGBarry
2022 National Hurling and Football Leagues: Groups confirmed for all divisions
Divisions 1A and 1B of the National Hurling League have been redrawn for 2022 and 2023, with the placings now confirmed. Meanwhile, 12 teams switched divisions in football following a dramatic weekend of play-offs.
Last Updated: 14/06/21 11:40am
Following a frantic final weekend of action in the Allianz Hurling League, as well as promotion and relegation play-offs in football, the groupings have been confirmed for next year's competitions.
In the small ball, the Division 1A and 1B groups have been redrawn for the next two years, with this year's final placings determining the spots. Offaly's promotion from the second tier sees the Faithful County replace either Laois or Westmeath, who will face off in a relegation play-off in August.
2022 National Hurling League
|Division 1A
|Division 1B
|Galway
|Waterford
|Limerick
|Tipperary
|Cork
|Kilkenny
|Wexford
|Antrim
|Clare
|Dublin
|Offaly
|Laois/Westmeath
|Division 2A
|Division 2B
|Laois/Westmeath
|Wicklow
|Carlow
|Derry
|Down
|Donegal
|Kerry
|Mayo
|Meath
|Sligo
|Kildare
|Division 3A
|Division 3B
|Roscommon
|Longford
|Armagh
|Cavan
|Tyrone
|Fermanagh
|Monaghan
|Leitrim
|Louth
There is one round of matches left in Division 3A, but Sligo and Longford are already assured of promotion and relegation respectively.
Gaelic football
There were 12 games down for decision over the course of the weekend, which determined promotion or relegation spots.
Mayo and Kildare will replace Roscommon and Galway in the top tier next season. Westmeath and Laois drop to Division 3, with Offaly and Derry going up.
2020 provincial champions Tipperary and Cavan both suffered relegation to Division 4, with Antrim and Louth rising out from the basement tier.
Meanwhile, the Faithful and Oak-Leaf counties agreed that they will face off in a Division 3 final this year. The match will take place at Croke Park on Saturday.
Following agreement between the counties, the division 3 league final between Derry and Offaly will take place next Saturday in Croke Park. Details TBC. #GAA pic.twitter.com/bMcibdwyfA— Derry GAA (@Doiregaa) June 13, 2021
2022 National Football League
|Division 1
|Division 2
|Dublin
|Galway
|Kerry
|Roscommon
|Donegal
|Meath
|Tyrone
|Clare
|Monaghan
|Cork
|Armagh
|Down
|Mayo
|Derry
|Kildare
|Offaly
|Division 3
|Division 4
|Westmeath
|Tipperary
|Laois
|Cavan
|Limerick
|Carlow
|Fermanagh
|Waterford
|Longford
|Sligo
|Wicklow
|Wexford
|Antrim
|Leitrim
|Louth
London (hurling and football), Warwickshire and Lancashire (both hurling) are likely to return for the 2022 competitions