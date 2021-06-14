2022 National Hurling and Football Leagues: Groups confirmed for all divisions

Waterford and Tipperary will play in the Division 1B group next year

Following a frantic final weekend of action in the Allianz Hurling League, as well as promotion and relegation play-offs in football, the groupings have been confirmed for next year's competitions.

In the small ball, the Division 1A and 1B groups have been redrawn for the next two years, with this year's final placings determining the spots. Offaly's promotion from the second tier sees the Faithful County replace either Laois or Westmeath, who will face off in a relegation play-off in August.

2022 National Hurling League Division 1A Division 1B Galway Waterford Limerick Tipperary Cork Kilkenny Wexford Antrim Clare Dublin Offaly Laois/Westmeath

Division 2A Division 2B Laois/Westmeath Wicklow Carlow Derry Down Donegal Kerry Mayo Meath Sligo Kildare

Division 3A Division 3B Roscommon Longford Armagh Cavan Tyrone Fermanagh Monaghan Leitrim Louth

There is one round of matches left in Division 3A, but Sligo and Longford are already assured of promotion and relegation respectively.

Antrim retained their Division 1 status

Gaelic football

There were 12 games down for decision over the course of the weekend, which determined promotion or relegation spots.

Mayo and Kildare will replace Roscommon and Galway in the top tier next season. Westmeath and Laois drop to Division 3, with Offaly and Derry going up.

2020 provincial champions Tipperary and Cavan both suffered relegation to Division 4, with Antrim and Louth rising out from the basement tier.

Monaghan condemned Galway to relegation in a dramatic contest on Sunday

Meanwhile, the Faithful and Oak-Leaf counties agreed that they will face off in a Division 3 final this year. The match will take place at Croke Park on Saturday.

Following agreement between the counties, the division 3 league final between Derry and Offaly will take place next Saturday in Croke Park. Details TBC. #GAA pic.twitter.com/bMcibdwyfA — Derry GAA (@Doiregaa) June 13, 2021

2022 National Football League Division 1 Division 2 Dublin Galway Kerry Roscommon Donegal Meath Tyrone Clare Monaghan Cork Armagh Down Mayo Derry Kildare Offaly

Division 3 Division 4 Westmeath Tipperary Laois Cavan Limerick Carlow Fermanagh Waterford Longford Sligo Wicklow Wexford Antrim Leitrim Louth

London (hurling and football), Warwickshire and Lancashire (both hurling) are likely to return for the 2022 competitions