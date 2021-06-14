GAA Hurling News

Hurling

Brian Barry

GAA Editor @BrianGBarry

2022 National Hurling and Football Leagues: Groups confirmed for all divisions

Divisions 1A and 1B of the National Hurling League have been redrawn for 2022 and 2023, with the placings now confirmed. Meanwhile, 12 teams switched divisions in football following a dramatic weekend of play-offs.

Last Updated: 14/06/21 11:40am

Waterford and Tipperary will play in the Division 1B group next year
Waterford and Tipperary will play in the Division 1B group next year

Following a frantic final weekend of action in the Allianz Hurling League, as well as promotion and relegation play-offs in football, the groupings have been confirmed for next year's competitions.

In the small ball, the Division 1A and 1B groups have been redrawn for the next two years, with this year's final placings determining the spots. Offaly's promotion from the second tier sees the Faithful County replace either Laois or Westmeath, who will face off in a relegation play-off in August.

2022 National Hurling League

Division 1A Division 1B
Galway Waterford
Limerick Tipperary
Cork Kilkenny
Wexford Antrim
Clare Dublin
Offaly Laois/Westmeath

Division 2A Division 2B
Laois/Westmeath Wicklow
Carlow Derry
Down Donegal
Kerry Mayo
Meath Sligo
Kildare

Division 3A Division 3B
Roscommon Longford
Armagh Cavan
Tyrone Fermanagh
Monaghan Leitrim
Louth

There is one round of matches left in Division 3A, but Sligo and Longford are already assured of promotion and relegation respectively.

Antrim retained their Division 1 status
Antrim retained their Division 1 status

Gaelic football

There were 12 games down for decision over the course of the weekend, which determined promotion or relegation spots.

Mayo and Kildare will replace Roscommon and Galway in the top tier next season. Westmeath and Laois drop to Division 3, with Offaly and Derry going up.

2020 provincial champions Tipperary and Cavan both suffered relegation to Division 4, with Antrim and Louth rising out from the basement tier.

Also See:

Monaghan condemned Galway to relegation in a dramatic contest on Sunday
Monaghan condemned Galway to relegation in a dramatic contest on Sunday

Meanwhile, the Faithful and Oak-Leaf counties agreed that they will face off in a Division 3 final this year. The match will take place at Croke Park on Saturday.

2022 National Football League

Division 1 Division 2
Dublin Galway
Kerry Roscommon
Donegal Meath
Tyrone Clare
Monaghan Cork
Armagh Down
Mayo Derry
Kildare Offaly

Division 3 Division 4
Westmeath Tipperary
Laois Cavan
Limerick Carlow
Fermanagh Waterford
Longford Sligo
Wicklow Wexford
Antrim Leitrim
Louth

London (hurling and football), Warwickshire and Lancashire (both hurling) are likely to return for the 2022 competitions

Trending

©2021 Sky UK