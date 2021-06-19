Jack O'Connor, Aidan McCarthy and Evan Niland: Three hurlers set for a breakthrough championship in 2021?

With the 2021 Hurling Championship around the corner, who could be set for a breakthrough summer?

Throughout the National Hurling League, hurling's top counties fine-tuned preparations ahead of the race for the Liam MacCarthy Cup.

But which young players can make a real impact?

On this week's episode of Inside The Game, Jamesie O'Connor, JJ Delaney and Ollie Canning selected three stars who can take the next step.

Jamesie O'Connor: Jack O'Connor (Cork)

"There are so many good young players coming through, and the question is will they all start? I think this guy, we've seen him in the Cork 15. He has blinding pace, in a Cork forward line that is stacked with it," the former Clare star said of O'Connor.

"Once he gets the ball, turns and heads for goal, he takes serious, serious stopping. I'm really, really intrigued to see how Cork deploy this guy and try to get his hands at the ball, because running at defenders, he is a viable, real goal threat.

"We're going to see him on July 3 in that Cork jersey against Limerick."

O'Connor scores a goal from a tight angle against Limerick

Ollie Canning: Aidan McCarthy (Clare)

"We've seen Aidan McCarthy, he came on the scene last year. He was lined out in the half-back line last year when he broke into the team," Canning said, noting McCarthy's switch to the forwards.

"He's the type of player, he's very robust, he gets on a lot of ball and has a great work-rate. Clare have moved him up the field this year in the last couple of games.

"He took over the free-taking duties from Tony Kelly when he was injured against Laois, scoring 0-13. He's gone on to score four from play against Dublin, and three points the last day against Kilkenny in an almost man-of-the-match performance.

"So this guy may be the player that Clare need up front to give Tony Kelly that bit of support.

"He's a great finisher. He might be a guy to unlock defences for Clare going forward this year."

McCarthy has been a scoring threat throughout the National League

JJ Delaney: Evan Niland (Galway)

"In last year's All-Ireland semi-final, Joe Canning was after getting injured. He (Niland) was only on the field a few minutes but he stepped up to the mark," said Delaney.

"He's a very clean striker, and very accurate too.

"I can see him playing a pivotal role for Galway this year. Shane O'Neill has given him a vote of confidence, he's taking the frees.

Niland is growing in stature for Galway

"He's playing around the centre-forward position which will suit him down to the ground as well because the centre backs are not inclined to go and pick him up.

"The likes of Cathal Mannion and Joe Canning, if he gets into space these guys will pick him out no problem. And off his left-hand side, he's very accurate. And he's very, very quick too. I'm expecting great things from Evan. He showed a great cameo role last year. I can see him becoming one of the leaders for the Galway attack this year."

