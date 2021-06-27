Clare 1-22 Waterford 0-21: Tony Kelly guides Banner past Deise in Munster Championship opener

Aron Shanagher of Clare in action against Austin Gleeson of Waterford

Clare are through to the Munster Championship semi-final, after a 1-22 to 0-21 victory over Waterford in Thurles.

Off-field issues, contact-tracing spats and a rocky start to the National League are now well and truly in the rear-view mirror for the Banner. Brian Lohan's charges are up and running in the championship after an impressive opening win over 2020 All-Ireland finalists Waterford.

Indeed, the four-point margin may have flattered the 2020 All-Ireland finalists, given that the victors amassed 22 wides.

Shane Bennett of Waterford in action against Paul Flanagan of Clare

Right from throw-in, Clare were on top all over the field. Tony Kelly went straight into the full-forward line, and caused Calum Lyons real headaches, with two superb points from play early on. The Banner dominated the opening exchanges, and should have been more than 0-7 to 0-3 ahead at the water break, but eight shots went wayward in the first quarter.

Two well-taken scores from Austin Gleeson kept the Deise in touch, but in truth they were second best all over the field.

In the second quarter, the Banner began to make their advantage count on the scoreboard. Aron Shanagher offered an aerial threat at full-forward, while John Conlon dominated at the back.

Shanagher won a penalty in the 30th minute, drawing a foul from Shane Fives who was sent to the sin-bin. Kelly buried it in the bottom corner.

Lohan will have been thrilled with his side building a 1-13 to 0-7 lead at the break, but they should have been further ahead having amassed 14 wides.

Kevin Moran of Waterford in action against Cathal Malone of Clare

Liam Cahill's charges left Clare waiting on the field before the second half, and, when play resumed, they pushed up in a more orthodox formation.

Nonetheless, Shanagher's physical presence continued to cause the Suir-siders real problems. Cathal Malone, Kelly and Ian Galvin picked off scores as Clare kept the umpires scurrying for white flags.

The nine-point margin remained at the water break, but Waterford then finally awoke.

Gleeson continued to pick off scores, while Cahill's bench made a real impact. Patrick Curran, Kieran Bennett, Neil Montgomery and Mikey Kearney all pointed upon their introduction, while Bennett's frees brought it back to a three-point game as the match entered injury-time.

However, 'Mr Reliable' for Clare, Kelly popped up an insurance score to keep the Deise at bay and seal a four-point victory.

Scorers

Clare: Tony Kelly (1-12, 0-7f, 1-0p), Aidan McCarthy (0-3), David Reidy (0-2), Ryan Taylor (0-2), Diarmuid Ryan (0-1), Ian Galvin (0-1), Cathal Malone (0-1).

Waterford: Stephen Bennett (0-11, 0-9f), Austin Gleeson (0-5, 0-1f), Calum Lyons (0-1), Patrick Curran (0-1), Kieran Bennett (0-1), Neil Montgomery (0-1), Mikey Kearney (0-1).

Teams

Clare

1, Eibhear Quilligan

2. Rory Hayes

4. Paul Flannagan

3. Conor Cleary

5. Diarmuid Ryan

6. John Conlon

7. Paidi Fitzpatrick

10. Cathal Malon

13. Ian Galvin



12. Ryan Taylor

8. Colm Galvin

15. Aidan McCarthy

11. David Reidy

9. Tony Kelly

14. Aron Shanagher

Subs

David McInerney for Paidí Fitzpatrick (50th minute)

David Fitzgerald for Ian Galvin (58th minute)

Mark Rodgers for David Reidy (61st minute)

Domhnall McMahon for Colm Galvin (66th minute)

Shane Golden for Aidan McCarthy (71st minute)

Waterford

1. Billy Nolan

4. Shane McNulty

7. Calum Lyons

2. Shane Fives

6. Iarlaith Daly

3. Conor Gleeson

8. Austin Gleeson

7. Kevin Moran

9. Darragh Lyons

11. Jack Fagan

10. Peter Hogan

15. Jack Prendergast

14. Shane Bennett

12. Stephen Bennett

13. Dessie Hutchinson

Subs

Kieran Bennett for Kevin Moran (33rd minute)

Patrick Curran for Jack Fagan (44th minute)

Neil Montgomery for Jack Prendergast (47th minute)

Billy Power for Darragh Lyons (53rd minute)

Mikey Kearney for Peter Hogan (63rd minute)