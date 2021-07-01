Hurling predictions: Anthony Nash and Jamesie O'Connor make their calls for the Munster and Leinster semi-finals

Cork and Limerick will face off at Semple Stadium

With three semi-finals down for decision across Leinster and Munster on Saturday, there is a feast of hurling in store.

Can Dublin repeat their 2019 shock win over Galway? Who will come out in the latest duel between Kilkenny and Wexford? And can Cork pack a punch against an all-conquering Limerick team?

Anthony Nash and Jamesie O'Connor joined Inside The Game to look ahead to the weekend's action and make their predictions.

Cork vs Limerick

Anthony Nash: "One thing you'll find, when a team allow Cork to build it out from the back, we look very, very good. But what Limerick did to Cork in the league is what they will try and repeat. They will try and stop Cork running that ball. They will try and stop them working it out from the back, and make them go more direct.

"But I think Cork are in a position where they'll have to stick with it. They're after persisting for the whole league with this running game.

"It is two contrasting styles, but I think Cork have to go with their strength, and their strength is their pace.

It's a tricky [prediction] for me! I have a cousin playing for Limerick, and I have just given up playing for Cork. I'll have to go with Cork!

Jamesie O'Connor: "To be fair to Kieran Kingston, I don't think Cork have any chance against Limerick playing Limerick's game. They have to come with something different.

"Limerick will be keen to lay down a marker early on, and bring all that physicality, power and aggression in the middle third of the field. But I'm expecting a massive performance from Cork on Saturday evening.

"They're the one side that have given Limerick as much trouble as anyone in the country. They've a good record against Limerick, but it's going to be a huge ask to take down the champions.

"For me, Limerick play Tipperary in the final."

Can Kieran Kingston get one over on John Kiely?

Kilkenny vs Wexford

Anthony Nash: "It's 50:50. I'd put Kilkenny [ahead]. But it is going to be a close one, because you have such different styles.

"Galway have had the edge over Wexford in recent years because they work the ball out of defence, nearly nullifying the sweeper.

"If Kilkenny do what they did years ago, just hoofing the ball down and hoping for catching from individuals like TJ Reid's brilliance, then Wexford will come out on top. But if they work the ball from the back and use their sweeper - whoever that will be on the night - I think they'll get the edge alright."

The Leinster semi-finals will be played in front of 8,000 at Croke Park

Jamesie O'Connor: "I don't think Wexford are equipped to come from behind. So if they fall behind, or have to chase and find themselves five or six points in arrears, invariably I think they struggle.

"They have been Kilkenny's kryptonite over the last number of years. They beat them in the Leinster final in 2019.

"Kilkenny are still dependent on TJ Reid up front. This is Kilkenny arguably at a lower ebb than they have been in many years. Not many in the county seem to fancy their chances of All-Ireland success. But under Brian Cody, the performance levels never dip below a certain level.

"Adrian Mullen and Walter Walsh are back. But some of the supporting cast, Billy Ryan, James Bergin, Eoin Cody, are going to have to step up in attack for Kilkenny.

"I still think they will win, but it won't be without its difficulties."

Galway vs Dublin

Anthony Nash: "I know I predicted Cork to beat Limerick, but if you're looking at the All-Ireland, I think you're looking at Limerick and Galway.

Galway are favourites to reach the Leinster final

"Galway have every attribute in the game.

"There's serious talent in Dublin. But I think they'll be up against a massive challenge in Galway, and I can't see them coming out on the good side of that game."

Jamesie O'Connor: "In 2019, Dublin beat Galway in a must-win game at Parnell Park. So they will have to believe that if they play to the standard that they hit on that occasion, they have a chance. But Galway's form has been really impressive and they will deservedly start as favourites."

