Limerick 2-22 Cork 1-17: Treaty fail to fire but have too much for wasteful Rebels

2:05 Highlights of Limerick's win over Cork Highlights of Limerick's win over Cork

Limerick are through to the Munster final, after a 2-22 to 1-17 victory over Cork at Semple Stadium.

The All-Ireland champions were far from their best, but they were never truly punished by their opponents. Two goals in injury-time of the first-half from Darragh O'Donovan and Kyle Hayes proved the difference, as John Kiely's charges kept their opponents at bay to see out the eight-point victory.

Conor Cahalane is brought down by Peter Casey for a penalty in the first-half

Cork were in the ascendancy for the majority of the first-half, taking an early lead. Darragh Fitzgibbon and Jack O'Connor raised white flags, before Shane Kingston found the net.

Things looked set to get even better for the Lee-siders in the 25th minute, when Peter Casey brought down Conor Cahalane and was deemed to deny Cork a goal-scoring opportunity.

Casey was sent to the sin-bin, but the Rebels were unable to capitalise. Nickie Quaid denied Patrick Horgan's attempt from the penalty to keep the scores at 1-5 to 0-6, and Limerick were level before they returned to their full complement.

Although Limerick struggled for the majority of the half, they took a six-point lead into the break thanks to quickfire goals from O'Donovan and Hayes.

O'Donovan's shot was deflected into the net off the stick of Seán O'Donoghue, before Hayes broke in from the right wing to beat Patrick Collins.

0:24 Kyle Hayes found the net with a stunning strike on the stroke of half-time Kyle Hayes found the net with a stunning strike on the stroke of half-time

Limerick stamped their authority in the third quarter, without dominating on the scoreboard. Cork struggled to recover possession on their own puckout, with Gearoid Hegarty punishing them with two points from turnovers.

Cork did come back after the water-break, reducing the deficit to four points. But Kieran Kingston's side were unable to get any closer as Patrick Horgan uncharacteristically struggled from placed balls.

The Rebels were left to rue 15 spurned scoring opportunities, as they now plan for the qualifiers.

Liam MacCarthy Cup holders Limerick remain on-course, but stiffer tests lie ahead.

Limerick: Nickie Quaid; Sean Finn, Richie English, Barry Nash; Diarmaid Byrnes (0-3, 0-1f), Declan Hannon, Kyle Hayes (1-0); William O'Donoghue (0-1), Darragh O'Donovan (1-0); Gearoid Hegarty (0-2), Cian Lynch (0-3), Tom Morrissey; Aaron Gillane (0-6, 0-6f), Seamus Flanagan (0-2), Peter Casey (0-3).

Subs: Conor Boylan for Tom Morrissey (46th minute), Dan Morrissey for Barry Nash (56th minute), Graeme Mulcahy (0-1) for Seamus Flanagan (57th minute), David Reidy (0-1) for Gearoid Hegarty (65th minute), Pat Ryan for Aaron Gillane (66th minute).

Cork: Patrick Collins; Niall O' Leary, Damien Cahalane, Sean O'Donoghue; Tim O'Mahony (0-1), Mark Coleman, Eoin Cadogan; Darragh Fitzgibbon (0-3), Ger Millerick; Conor Cahalane, Seamus Harnedy (0-1), Robbie O' Flynn (0-1); Shane Kingston (1-1), Patrick Horgan (0-4, 0-4f), Jack O' Connor (0-3).

Subs: Shane Barrett (0-2) for Conor Cahalane (44th minute), Luke Meade for Seamus Harnedy (50th minute), Sean O'Leary Hayes for Niall O'Leary (51st minute), Alan Cadogan for Robbie O'Flynn (55th minute), Alan Connolly for Shane Kingston (69th minute).