Croke Park to welcome 18,000 fans for Leinster hurling final and football semi-finals

The GAA is set to facilitate another significant increase in supporter numbers in the coming weeks, with 36,000 fans primed to move through the turnstiles of Croke Park across Saturday and Sunday next weekend.

An attendance of 18,000 will be permitted at the Leinster Hurling Championship final on Saturday July 17, and also at the province's football semi-finals the following day.

On Sunday July 18, there will be 7,000 at Páirc Uí Chaoimh for the Munster Hurling Championship final meeting between Tipperary and Limerick.

This provides another step up from the 3,500 that will be allowed at this weekend's Munster SFC semi-finals. A total of 8,000 fans attended last weekend's Leinster SHC semi-finals at Croke Park.

Minister for Sport Jack Chambers confirmed the news, with UEFA qualifiers and League of Ireland matches also set to be held as test events.

📢📢Return of crowds: Update⚠️⚠️



Pleased to announce the following attendances for upcoming @officialgaa games:



18k for @KilkennyCLG v @DubGAAOfficial, 17/7



18k for Leinster football semi final double header 18/7



7k for Munster Hurling Final 18/7 — Jack Chambers TD (@jackfchambers) July 8, 2021

2/2



These events will join @FAIreland



6,000 for Bohemian FC v Stjarnan, UEFA Conference League 15/7



1,500 for Shamrock Rovers v Slovan Bratislava, UEFA Champions League 13/7



As well as further League of Ireland games, and the Ireland v South Africa One-Day International. — Jack Chambers TD (@jackfchambers) July 8, 2021

Having 18,000 at a match represents a significant rise in numbers permitted, and will be the biggest gathering Ireland has seen since lockdown measures were first introduced in March 2020.

