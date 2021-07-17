Clare 2-25 Wexford 2-22: Banner hold off Model County comeback in All-Ireland Qualifiers

2:18 Highlights of Clare's victory Highlights of Clare's victory

Clare are through to the second round of the All-Ireland SHC qualifiers after a 2-25 to 2-22 win over Wexford at Semple Stadium.

The three-point victory sees Brian Lohan record another championship win over Davy Fitzgerald. The Banner will face one of Cork or Galway in the next round, and will learn their fate in Monday morning's draw.

Clare dominated the majority of the first half. Despite Conor McDonald nudging the Model County ahead within 10 seconds of throw-in, the Banner took control.

Brian Lohan's charges scored 1-7 without reply.

The crucial moment came in the 10th minute. Rory O'Connor's shot for goal went just wide. Clare went up the other end of the field, and Cathal Malone made no such mistake.

Davy Fitzgerald's side seemed to have no answer, but eventually settled after the water break. Three stunning points from Cathal Dunbar and a string of Lee Chin frees helped them back into the contest, as they reduced an 11-point deficit to just five by half-time.

Lee Chin of Wexford is chased by Tony Kelly of Clare

The Yellowbellies picked up right from where they left off, hitting the first three points after the restart. However, Clare then hit back with four of their own without reply.

Rory O'Connor and Aron Shanagher were both denied penalty claims, and the sides continued to trade points as the half rumbled on. It was finely poised entering added time as Dunbar's fifth points made it a one-score game.

There was to be late drama in the three minutes of injury-time. Clare substitute Gary Cooney, moments after his introduction, rose to get a touch on an under-hit Tony Kelly shot to guide it into the net and stretch the margin to six.

Wexford dug their heels in, and Lee Chin responded with a three-pointer for the Leinster side. But they ultimately ran out of time as the Banner prevailed 2-25 to 2-22.

Davy Fitzgerald's fifth season at the helm in Wexford comes to an end

Clare: Eibhear Quilligan; Rory Hayes (0-1), Conor Cleary, Paul Flanaghan; Diarmuid Ryan (0-1), John Conlon, Páidí Fitzpatrick; Colm Galvin, Cathal Malone (1-1); Aron Shanagher (0-2), Tony Kelly (0-9, 0-7f), Aidan McCarthy (0-3); David Reidy (0-3), Ian Galvin, Ryan Taylor (0-3).

Subs: David McInerney for Páidí Fitzpatrick (half-time), Mark Rodgers (0-2) for Ian Galvin (48th minute), Jack Browne for Colm Galvin (55th minute), Aaron Fitzgerald for John Conlon (66th minute), Gary Cooney (1-0) for Aron Shanagher (70th minute).

Wexford: Mark Fanning; Shane Reck, Liam Ryan, Simon Donohue; Gavin Bailey, Matthew O'Hanlon, Joe O'Connor; Diarmuid O'Keeffe (1-0), Liam Óg McGovern (0-1); Paul Morris, Lee Chin (1-12, 0-9f, 0-1 '65), Conor McDonald (0-2); Cathal Dunbar (0-5), Rory O'Connor (0-2), Kevin Foley.

Subs: Damien Reck for Joe O'Connor (46th minute), Jack O'Connor for Liam Óg McGovern (48th minute), Aidan Nolan for Paul Morris (53rd minute), Connal Flood for Gavin Bailey (59th minute), Mikie Dwyer for Diarmuid O'Keeffe (66th minute).